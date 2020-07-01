© Wilfredo Lee (AP)

Florida citizens on the beach. Miami, Fla. June 30, 2020.

More than 50% of the states of the American Union have shown a great rebound in the number of daily cases of contagion by coronavirus, lor that it has raised the number to more than two and a half million people infected since the first case in the country of stars and stripes occurred, because only yesterday, they registered 130 thousand new cases, of which 60% belong to Ohio and Tennessee.

That is why in some states it has even been chosen to back down some points of the reopening. Such is the case of Florida, Texas, California, and New York, where bars have closed their doors again, well, according to federal authorities, community meetings are the cause of this rebound.

And it is that, with one of the most relevant celebrations in the country, on Independence Day, governors and mayors fear the emergence of a new wave of coronavirus infections, which would further affect the situation in the country. That is why in some states it has chosen to order the closure of beaches during the weekend of July 4, that is, from July 3 to 7.

Which beaches will close on July 4 in the United States?

Until now, The states that have announced the mandatory closure of their beaches are Florida and California. In the case of Florida, closed beaches will be those located in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach, the rest will remain open, unless the respective mayors change their minds.

It is worth mentioning that in the case of Broward, the mayor, Dale Holness, announced that, If the number of cases continues to rise in the coming days, the beach closure period could extend beyond July 7.

As for California, the beaches that are prohibited from opening for the weekend of July 4 are those located in Los Angeles County. The docks, parking lots, bicycle lanes and access points to the beach will be closed from midnight on July 3 until 5 a.m. July 6.