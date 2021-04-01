Which athletes were kicked out of EXATLON USA?

Telemundo Denisse Novoa returns for the rematch to Exatlon USA.

The month of March closed with much controversy in the arenas of Exatlon United States. The Telemundo competition program has had a fifth season plagued with difficult situations. Starting with a new host, fluctuating audience numbers, growing ranks of injured athletes, and other real-time situations that have made the editing we are enjoying on screen unprecedented.

Injuries: Protagonists of the fifth season

It is no longer a secret to anyone. The fifth season of Exatlon United States has been marred by a constant and growing number of injuries among all its athletes from both teams, Famous and Contending, which has generated all kinds of comments from fans on social networks, surprised by the situation that continues to change the destiny of athletes who otherwise would have gone very far, such is the case of “the machine” Mack Roesch, who had to leave Exatlon due to an apparent injury that cost him their permanence, or Andrea Nerio and Yomarie Martinez, for the Contestants.

Are the injuries real? One situation in particular raised the suspicion of the audience. Denisse Novoa, and Mack Roesch himself, who stayed out of the arenas for weeks, in Mack’s case to get out, but Denisse continued, seemingly untouchable, within Exatlon America.

Athletes are fired from Exatlon United States. Which ones did they dump?

On March 31, we echoed the news published by different specialized portals of Exatlon United States fans, who claim that in real time, there would be several athletes who were fired from the competition for having committed a serious offense that breaches the contract that signed. That is why, as of today, they are not part of Exatlon United States and it is expected that within the next 15 days we will stop seeing them on the screen.

The information was initially published by the portal called “Keyla: The Queen of Spoilers” an authority within the followers of Exatlon United States during its 5 seasons, which always provides accurate information about everything that happens in front of and behind the cameras in the Telemundo competition, called “The fiercest on the planet.”

Do not miss this video from the MoviesMV portal that provides more important information.

LAST HOUR EXATLON UNITED STATES, NICOL DOES SOMETHING, NEW CLARIFICATIONS, ELIMINATE ERICK LAST HOUR EXATLON UNITED STATES, NICOL DO SOMETHING, NEW CLARIFICATIONS, ELIMINATE ERICK ALEJANDRO2021-04-01T15: 04: 51Z

In this video, several themes are touched upon, revealing the following:

The departure of Mack Roesch: According to Keyla, Mack would have had to leave the competition because he has a legal situation with his ex-fiancée, the former Exatlon United States reporter, Jessica Cediel. Several athletes are expelled from Exatlon USA: Apparently these athletes leave the competition expelled for breach of the contract they signed at the beginning of it. Which athletes leave Exatlon United States?

Although we have not been able to confirm with our sources within the competition which athletes would be suspended, if we were able to know that the athletes expelled from the fifth season of Exatlon United States for having committed a violation of the competition regulations are “La Pantera” from Team Contestants, Denisse Novoa, and “The Tank” of the Famous, the Dominican from New York, Frank Beltre.

We continue to investigate more information in detail about what the sanctioned athletes would have done and upon confirmation, we will share with you. This news continues in development.

