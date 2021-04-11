Which are the undocumented in New York eligible for financial aid of up to $ 15,600



The Department of Labor will distribute the financial aid.

Photo: Bermix Studio / Unsplash

The New York government is still evaluating how it will provide aid of up to $ 15,600 to undocumented immigrants who lost their jobs or had their income reduced in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is the largest program of its kind in the country, although there was a similar one in California, but the details of its processing and how payments will be made are yet to be known.

Who will it be sent to

People eligible for the Excluded Workers Fund, named so because this social group did not receive support from any of the financial aid packages approved by the federal Congress, including the American Rescue Plan (ARP), although those people married to Americans would indirectly benefit, like their children born in the country.

According to The City portal, the aid will include the following requirements: The immigrant must be a current resident of New York and have lived here before March 27, 2020. He must have lost part or all of his income after February 2020. By For example, some people had their wages cut and others lost hours. You are also eligible if the person who was your breadwinner died or became disabled due to COVID-19. The person must report a annual income less than $ 26,208. Those eligible must add “points”, depending on how they identify themselves to the authority: their country’s passport, consular identification, New York ID (driver’s license), etc.

How much will be sent

There are still details to know about the program, but the $ 2.1 billion fund considered in the state budget, endorsed by the governor Andrew CuomoConsider some guidelines on amounts.

Applicants must provide proof that they filed tax returns in 2018, 2019, or 2020 using a Personal Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN).

Those who achieve the maximum amount of $ 15,600, who will be deducted $ 780 in taxes, could receive weekly payments of almost $ 300.

If the person does not have tax returns, it may still be eligible for up to $ 3,200, less $ 160 for taxes, but for this you must make a direct request whose rules have not been clarified.

Who will distribute the aid

It is still pending how the money will be distributed, but the Department of Labor state will be responsible for executing the aid plan, for which it will create an application system.

In the selection process, any document can be of help to immigrants: utility bill, bank account, lease, etc.

There are people who may not have tax filing documents, but they will be able to get a letter from their employer about the months you were off work.

More details of the program will be released soon.