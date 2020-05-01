On Saturday, April 25, the president Alberto Fernández Announced from the Olivos Residence the extension of the “managed” quarantine until May 10 inclusive, while analyzing excepting new regional activities.

However, The president announced that in all urban agglomerates of more than 500 thousand inhabitants they will continue with isolation, while where less than 500 thousand inhabitants live, they could be excepted if they meet some requirements, for example, that the doubling time of confirmed cases exceeds fifteen days and have a health system with adequate capacity to respond.

In this way, it is the governors who, having detailed knowledge of their territories, will be formatting social and productive isolation in the coming months.

In this framework, the consultant Analytica from the start of the pandemic, it revealed the different measures that the provinces adopt to contain the economic and social impacts of the crisis and It developed a traffic light that shows which are the most effective measures to respond to the economic crisis that exacerbated the coronavirus pandemic.

Through the Local Response Index (IRL), a monthly indicator that allows measuring the response effectiveness of the policies implemented by each province to alleviate Covid-19, The consultant registered that Tucumán, Jujuy and San Luis led the ranking of the provinces with the worst performance in terms of economic policies.

It happened due to the lack of support measures for the municipalities, low assistance to SMEs and little support to families.

While Tierra del Fuego, Santa Fe and Río Negro led, in that order, the podium of the most efficient according to the measures adopted in March and April.

To make the assessment, Analytica relied on policies for assistance to SMEs, families and municipalities. In this framework, Corrientes, Catamarca, and Córdoba were the closest to the average.

“The Local Response Index (IRL) is constructed from a weighted aggregation of these three variables and reflects a comparison of each province with respect to the average of the 24 sub-national states. For example, if a province adopts more far-reaching measures than the average, it will be above 100, if they are similar, the average will be around, and if they are low impact, they will be below 100, ”the consultant detailed.

For the report, between March 19 and April 24, more than 250 economic measures were surveyed in the official gazettes and public bodies of the 23 Argentine provinces and the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires; classifying them into three categories of assistance: MSMEs, families and municipalities.

In the case of families, direct aid was weighted, such as allowances until tax deferral and the prohibition of cutting services in cases of late payment or non-payment. Meanwhile, in the municipalities the instruments of assistance from the provincial governments to the municipalities were evaluated.

The weakest point was the low support to the municipalities. Corrientes, Formosa, Entre Ríos, Neuquén, Mendoza and La Pampa were the provinces that least attended in this regard.

The provinces that stood out in the three areas, that is, support for SMEs, municipalities and families were La Rioja, Santiago del Estero, San Juan, Buenos Aires, Chubut and Río Negro.

“The provincial measures against the Covid-19 crisis are financed with their own resources. Therefore, it is relevant to evaluate the fiscal capacity of each province and, in particular, the feasibility of sustaining them over time. For this reason we estimate the Fiscal Power Index (IPF), ”said the consultant.

And he added that the IPF is an estimator of financial liquidity that arises from the availability of funds after the payment of the payroll to the public sector in each province

According to the indicator, Santiago del Estero, San Juan, La Pampa and Córdoba lead the set of provinces with the potential to be more aggressive in the implementation of assistance policies, while in other cases the fiscal consistency of the announced measures should be thoroughly evaluated.

At the other end, Chubut, Tucumán, Mendoza and Río Negro are the provinces that have the least fiscal space to sustain economic policies that allow alleviating the effect of social, preventive and compulsory isolation.

For Analytica, the provinces’ political response to the coronavirus was homogeneous, “acting with institutional responsibility and assuming the gravity of the situation.” However, he noted that “the Local Response Index shows that there is great heterogeneity in the measures carried out to contain economic damage.”

This difference, stressed the consultant, is not only explained by the availability of resources, so there is a certain margin in some provinces to continue mitigating the drop in activity.

Meanwhile, he considered that “The impact of the crisis will increase in the coming weeks” and added that “the speed and scope of the response of the provincial governments will be a determining factor, defining priorities for targeted opening of activities in their territories.”