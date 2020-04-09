The Autonomous City of Buenos Aires It is the district of the country that has the most confirmed cases of coronavirus. To date, according to the report of the Buenos Aires government, There are 648 of which 501 are residents and 147 non-residents. Of this total, 414 cases are hospitalized, 8 are outpatients, 100 are institutionally discharged, 106 have definitive discharge, and 20 people have died.

The cases suspects grew to 1,071 and they are the ones that are being studied by the Malbrán Institute, while there are 3,750 close contacts of confirmed cases. All are followed by the Ministry of Health of the Nation.

As detailed in the last Epidemiological Bulletin published by the government of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, and which has the information collected up to the April 3, communes N ° 3, 14, 2 and 13 are the ones with the most positive cases. He 48% of the confirmed cases they are concentrated in these four communes.

In the commune 3, where are they Balvanera Y San Cristobal, there are 46 cases. In the commune 14, made up of the neighborhood of Palermo, there are 42 cases. In commune 2which is the whole neighborhood of Recoleta, there are 36 cases, while in the commune 13, where are they Nunez, Belgrano Y Schoolboys, there are 34 cases.

The communes that Fewer cases are N ° 8, 9, 4 and 6. The commune 8, made up of the neighborhoods of Villa Soldati, Villa Riachuelo and Villa Lugano, has 4 cases. The commune 9, where they are Liniers, Mataderos and Parque Avellaneda, it has 6 positive cases; the commune 4, integrated by the neighborhoods of La Boca, Barracas, Parque Patricios and Nueva Pompeya, has 10 cases; and the commune 6which is the neighborhood of Rocking horse, has 13 cases.

43% of cases correspond to women and 57% to men. The age group with the highest number of registered cases was the group between 20 and 59 years old, the average age being 45 years.

He 83% of confirmed cases were hospitalized, 8% of them in intensive care. Another data provided by the study is that half of the patients who were confirmed with coronavirus have pre-existing comorbidities such as high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, and asthma.

One of the graphs of the study shows the distribution of positive cases and rates according to age groups. 75% of confirmed cases correspond to patients from 1 to 60 years old. The highest rate (17.53 x 10,000 inhabitants) occurs in the age group of 51 to 60 years. In addition, another noteworthy fact is that 63% of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in residents of the City of Buenos Aires correspond to sex. male.

About 50% of the suspected cases reported are under epidemiological investigation. On the other hand, 24% were classified as imported and the rest, as cases that had contact with a confirmed case of COVID 19 (17%), that presented community contagion (6%) or that were cases in health workers ( 1%).

Other rates shown in the study report the percentage of cases discarded and confirmed. 50% of the investigated cases were discarded, 34% are suspicious, while 16% were confirmed. It is worth emphasizing that the report has data that was collected until April 3.