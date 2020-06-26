With the aim of slowing down the acceleration of infections by coronavirus and avoiding the collapse of the hospital system, the President Alberto Fernández announced today the extension of quarantine until Friday, July 17, with greater restrictions in the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area.

During the announcement that took place in the Quinta de Olivos and in which the President was accompanied by Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and Axel Kicillof, the Buenosairean governor maintained in turn that of not having taken the isolation measures that were implemented, « Today we would have a tragedy. »

“We know that the effort is exhausting. We know of anguish, of tiredness, of fights, but what we are going to do now is to avoid worse anguish, to save lives ”Kicillof considered.

And he added: “What we did served to avoid deaths. It is not an understatement, it is not an exaggeration. Today in Argentina there are 50 thousand infections and approximately 1000 deaths. If we had had the same numbers as Brazil or Chile, we would have between 250 and 600 thousand infections and more than 10,000 deaths. If we had not taken the precautions we take, today we would have a tragedy. «

The Governor noted that « 70% of the Buenos Aires municipalities are in phase 5 », opposite situation to what happens in the AMBA, where « the disease is in a state of exponential circulation ».

“Between the City and the province of Buenos Aires these days we managed to get to take identical measures. Those announced by the head of government are those that will also be approved in the province of Buenos Aires at the same time. The AMBA is a unique area, the disease comes and goes and must be stopped, « said Kicillof.

The strict stage of isolation will last for at least two weeks, between July 1 and 17, while restrictions on public transport will begin on Monday 29. From the Buenos Aires government they released a statement clarifying the situation of each municipality and inform what will happen to businesses and industries.

How will the quarantine continue in the province of Buenos Aires

The following 35 districts enter a new phase, due to their health situation and proximity to the main sources of infection: Almirante Brown, Avellaneda, Berazategui, Berisso, Ensenada, Escobar, Esteban Echeverría, Ezeiza, Florencio Varela, General Las Heras, General Rodríguez, General San Martín, Hurlingham, Ituzaingó, José C. Paz, La Matanza, Lanús, La Plata, Lomas de Zamora, Luján, Malvinas Argentinas, Marcos Paz, Merlo, Moreno, Morón, Pilar, Presidente Perón, Quilmes, San Fernando, San Isidro, San Miguel, San Vicente, Tigre, Tres de Febrero, Vicente López.

• The following 5 districts, semi-rural in nature and with good health indicators, will remain in ASPO-Phase 3 (same as now): Brandsen, Campana, Cañuelas, Exaltation of the Cross and Zárate.

• In the framework of the DSPO and the phase system established by the PBA, the districts of the interior of the PBA that YES have had indigenous cases in the last 21 days will be in Phase 4.

• Under the DSPO and the phase system established by the PBA, districts within the PBA that have NOT had indigenous cases in the last 21 days will be in Phase 5.

• Like every Monday, the JGM will publish next Monday the update of the PBA phase system.

• The following industrial sectors in the AMBA region that were already enabled in each district will continue operating:

• Essential industries (food, medicines, medical equipment, etc.).

• Industries that operate within industrial parks or planned industrial zones.

• Continuous process industries.

• Industries linked to export sectors.

• In all cases, the operation of these industries must be carried out with their own transportation and strict sanitary, operating and inspection protocols by the municipalities.

• Only essential stores will be kept open (food, pharmacies, hygiene and cleaning, hardware stores, veterinarians, and bottles).

• Home delivery of food, medicines, hygiene products, cleaning products and other essential supplies remains allowed.

• Access to urban, interdistrict and inter-jurisdictional public transportation will be allowed exclusively to the essential workers of the activities and services allowed in the previous points.

• Only those essential workers of the activities and services allowed in the previous points may circulate in their own transport.

• In order to make effective the circulation in public and private transport only of essential workers, strict controls will be established in highways, stations and train and group cars.