When we talk about privacy there are many things to keep in mind, from using secure browsers when we are on the internet, to using recognized and audited apps and services. But, even with everything, it is important that we attend to the most basic: the access of the apps that we have installed on our Mac.

Privacy starts at the base, the use of the platform

The apps on our Mac can access various parts of the system, Contacts, Calendars, Reminders, and the list goes on, but today we will focus on three aspects: our photos, our camera and our microphone.

Probably these three accesses are the most important in terms of what security and privacy it means. The steps to check which apps have access to this information are as follows:

In the Apple menu () we choose System Preferences.

We enter the Security and privacy section.

We enter the Privacy tab.

We touch the padlock in the lower left part of the window.

We enter our password or use Touch ID or our Apple Watch to authenticate ourselves.

Once arrived here we will find in the left sidebar a list of the accesses, among them we will find the Photos, Camera and Microphone section. To see which apps have access, simply we will click on each of them. Once we have selected, in the sidebar, the access that interests us, we will direct our attention to the right half of the screen.

We will see a list of all the apps that have requested access to information appear. Next to each app a small tic appears that we can activate or deactivate. If we activate the tic of an app, it will automatically have access to the information that we have selected in the left sidebar. Meanwhile, we only need to unmark it to withdraw that access.

What apps should have access

As we have commented on several occasions, common sense is our best ally when we have to decide which apps have or do not have access to certain resources on our computer. But when in doubt the choice is clear: we withdraw access. Why? Well, because if when using the app we notice that it works differently than we expected or lacks some functions, we simply follow the previous steps and give it permission again.

That being said, it is expected that the call and video call apps, such as Telegram, have access to both the camera and the microphone, photo retouching apps will have access to Photos and the list continues. Notably the apps that come natively with the system, such as FaceTime, the same Photos or Mail will never appear in this section, since access is necessary for their operation and they are secure apps. Other apps, even if they are created by Apple, such as iMovie, if they will appear in these sections and we can grant or withdraw access to the different information.

As always, the privacy and security of a platform depends largely on the use we make of it, in this case on the apps we install and what permissions we grant them. And since we talk about security, let’s always remember to install our apps from trusted developers and obtain them on recognized platforms such as the App Store.

