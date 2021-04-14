Which animal has the largest ears in relation to its body?

Why are their ears so big?

The large ears help gerbils and other mammals that live in warm areas to get rid of excess heat. As Ellen Holden argues, fennec foxes, long-eared gerbils, and African elephants are capable of thermoregulation through the ears, since these they are large and have many blood vessels. As it circulates through the ears, the blood releases heat into the air, which helps the animal cool down.

On the other hand, when it is cold or at night, the blood vessels of these animals contract to keep warm. Thus, the researchers consider that using the ears to cool off is a good adaptation to desert life, as it serves as an alternative to sweat and allows species to conserve water in an environment where this resource is scarce.