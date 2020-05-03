Despite the fact that we love Android thanks to its wide range of possibilities and its great freedom, the truth is that not all are advantages in the house of Google. Unfortunately we have already spoken on more than one occasion that one of the weakest points of a large part of Android brands is the frequency and speed with which they update their mobile terminals, not only regarding new versions of Android but also regarding security patches.

This problem is especially suffered by users of low-end or mid-range phones. While top-of-the-range devices often grab the full attention of their manufacturers, its cheapest terminals are usually forgotten shortly after its launch. Not surprisingly, there are many brands that think that it is not worth investing time and money on cheap devices.

That is why it is so important to know which brands update their terminals the best and fastest.. Because currently more than a billion Android devices are in danger of being hacked for not being updated and that is a risk that we should not assume, especially considering the type of information that we usually store on a mobile phone.

These are the brands that take less and more time to update their Android phones

Despite the fact that there is still much to improve on the subject of Android updates, the good news is that the average time between Google releasing a new security patch and the brand in question adapting it to its terminals has decreased compared to previous years. Or what is the same, the days that a user must wait to receive a security patch are much less.

This is confirmed by the German cybersecurity firm SRLabs through a news item that is echoed by the ZDNet portal and that is the average waiting time to receive updates in the form of security patches it has been reduced from 44 days in 2018 to 38.

Through this study, SRLabs confirms that Google, Sony and Nokia are the companies that update their terminals faster -We always talk about security patches- while Xiaomi, HTC and Vivo are the laziest companies. The question is that some companies have pure Android and few terminals on the market (the case of Nokia), so updating their devices does not cost much, while others have a large catalog of smartphones on the market, hence it is very hard to keep all cell phones up to date. Hence, Xiaomi is in the last positions.

Now the bottom line is that even though brands are changing the chip, there is still a long way to go. Despite the fact that when we buy a new terminal we usually look at the hardware it has and the quality of the photographs it takes, just as important is knowing whether or not a brand updates its terminals frequently and above all, quickly.

