whether it is the greatest energy waste in history depends on its future

“If bitcoin were a country, its energy consumption would be at the level of that produced in Norway.” These types of comparisons are frequent when talking about the energy expenditure generated by this cryptocurrency, but the truth is that this subject has many edges.

The controversy over this consumption has been reactivated after the decision of Tesla, which stop accepting bitcoin purchases after accepting them a few weeks ago. They hide behind high energy consumption, but the reality is certainly more delicate. Here are the myths and facts about the energy consumption of bitcoin.

Comparisons are hateful (I): the ones that hurt bitcoin

The latest studies reveal that the bitcoin network generates an annual consumption of 129 TWh, a figure that, in addition to representing 0.6% of world energy consumption, is slightly above that of the whole of Iceland Switzerland Norway, with an estimated 124 TWh of consumption. In the list of countries in the world by annual consumption, it would be in position 29 (Spain, for example, is in position 16).

In Tesla, they alluded to that very high consumption and to the fact that in addition to the influence of coal —Clear pollutant— as a source of energy for its production.

The region-wise division of the study conducted at the University of Cambridge in September 2020 (PDF) reveals that this mineral is especially important in Asia, where a good part of bitcoin mining is centered precisely.

Comparisons are odious (II): those that favor bitcoin

However Dan Held, analyst and cryptocurrency expert, was trying to deny frequent accusations of the impact that bitcoin mining has on global energy consumption.

1 / Bitcoin’s energy consumption is not “wasteful.” – It is much more efficient than existing financial systems

– No one has the moral authority to tell you what is a good or bad use of energy (ex: watching the Kardashians) Let’s debunk this FUD👇 – Dan Held (@danheld) January 18, 2021

This analyst explained how “everything needs energy“, and” the cost of any commodity largely represents the amount of energy used to produce that commodity. “

However, he assured, 78% of the electricity consumption of the bitcoin network comes from renewable energy (especially hydroelectric). Others speak that this percentage is somewhat lower, 73%, but in reality they speak of a “mix” of energy sources. If we consider the specific use of renewables for mining, the percentage is 39% according to the study by the University of Cambridge.

That data was actually dwarfed by a much more forceful one: bitcoin mining may require a lot of energy, yes, but How much energy do other industries need?

The comparison that Held threw here – and which he explained in depth when talking about the Proof of Work (PoW) and its impact on the energy consumption of bitcoin – was powerful: gold mining consumes 475 million GJ and an annual cost of $ 105 billion.

That comparison to gold is even more painful if we take a look at Simone Brunozzi’s analysis, who explained how gold mining is 50 times more expensive than bitcoin mining and manage that cryptocurrency network. In fact, he claimed, making that gold ring that you have on your finger causes 20 tons of waste.

The current banking system goes much further, and although it is certainly the one used worldwide compared to the limited use of bitcoin, its estimated cost is 1,870,000 million (or what is the same, 1.87 trillion) dollars with an energy use of 2,340 million GJ per year.

Beside him, the 183 million GJ consumed by bitcoin mining and the $ 4.5 billion annual cost make it clear that bitcoin complaints, while valid, have important nuances to resolve.

In fact, Held said at the beginning of his thread, the energy consumption of bitcoin “it is much more efficient than existing financial systems”, but also “nobody has the moral authority to tell you what is a good use or a bad use of energy”. And here I gave an example with some bad slime: the energy that is consumed when producing, distributing and broadcasting the Kardashians program, for example, is it bad or is it good?

These comparisons to one side and the other are numerous. Critics like Alex de Vries of DigiEconomist claim that “I have never seen anything as inefficient as bitcoin”, while studies such as ARK Investment Management reveal that bitcoin uses less than 10% of the energy required by the current banking system.

Whether bitcoin consumes a lot or a little depends only on the future of this cryptocurrency

Analyst Nick Carter also made a demystifying Bitcoin’s energy consumption in a recent Harvard Business Review article. There he explained how the way in which one sees bitcoin greatly influences the data and estimates about its consumption.

Source: xkcd (‘Duty Calls’)

As he commented, if one believes that bitcoin is nothing more than a Ponzi scheme or a money laundering system, you will obviously think that this energy consumption of bitcoin is a waste.

“But if you are one of the tens of millions of people who use it to escape monetary repression, inflation or capital control,” he added, “surely you think that energy is extremely well used“.

Carter highlights that energy consumption does not equal carbon emissions: this depends on the “energy mix” used. In the case of bitcoin, estimating consumption is relatively simple, but estimating the carbon emissions caused by its mining and management is another matter.

This is due, among other things, to the fact that knowing what the energy mix is ​​is very difficult and varies according to the region of the world and, of course, the season of the year in which we find ourselves. In China, the absolute protagonist of mining, they make massive use of hydroelectric energy, with very low emissions. This country represents 10% of global production in the season when it does not rain, but that production represents 50% in the rainy seasons.

There is another relevant factor in that conversation about the energy consumption of bitcoin: mining bitcoin consumes much more energy than the use of cryptocurrency. There is a lot of talk about “energy cost per transaction” when in reality the vast majority of consumption is produced in the mining process with ASICs, not in the transaction to validate that process and include it in the blockchain.

So is bitcoin mining (and management) consuming a lot of energy? Of course. Does bitcoin generate pollution? Of course. Are you doing it in an exaggerated way? That is the important question, and the answer is that it depends. Depends on whether bitcoin will finally pay off.

If it ends up becoming the revolution of the entire financial system that many see in this cryptocurrency, of course not. If it does not and we are facing a bubble, as its critics point out, we will be facing what is probably the greatest energy waste in all history.