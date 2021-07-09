Whether it is called telecommuting or not, we cannot continue working the same

The pandemic took us by surprise, and we had to change the way we did things at full speed. Shopping, socializing or working went from being everyday actions to small battles to fight, and from which to get something to learn. But more than change, the health crisis has accelerated a change which was already seen as necessary. Society has drastically turned around, but the way we conceive work has not done so as quickly: we can order a carton of milk from Amazon and have it delivered to our doorstep in an hour, but we resign ourselves to it. work within a set schedule and locations by the company. With that, the coronavirus arrived with telecommuting under its arm.

The eventual imposition of telecommuting has pleased millions of people who now feel that they can perform the same tasks without wasting time each day commuting or residing where they really want to be, or where it is most affordable. You can also spend more time with your loved ones, and reconcile work and family life with a certain harmony that until now seemed impossible.

Work has to be made more flexible, as we have to conform first of all in our lives to reach, as we can, everything that is required of us. Y for companies it is already beginning to be a challenge post-pandemic. Senior Apple executives are racking their brains to decentralize the Cupertino, Silicon Valley-based company, recognizing that finding and retaining human capital will be one of the big challenges for technology in the coming years.

Apple telecommuting to the world

Apple has always worked – and it has obviously been part of its success – as if it were a startup from a single office, not a large company. In fact, Apple has been one of the great deniers of telecommuting. But this way of operating is less and less viable for the following reasons.

The cost of living in San Francisco is soaring, and even though Apple salaries are high, by any standard, many employees recognize that it’s not so easy to save or make large expenses or investments. difficult to create a really diverse template If all your staff have to live in one of the most expensive cities in the world, you can’t wait for the best to come to you. There are many leading companies producing exciting products and services. Apple is not alone, and it has to attract talent. cost of operations is very high. Apple could get the same job from professionals who demand much lower wages because they reside in regions where living is not prohibitively expensive.

Beyond Apple and the hybrid model

Apple’s situation with teleworking is not unique, it is a problem that, after the Covid-19 crisis, developed economies have revealed: you have to change the way you work, because society, what consumers demand and markets have changed dramatically in recent decades, and we cannot expect to continue working from the office every day from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (in the best of cases ).

Apple plans to go back to the offices in a hybrid way with a distribution of the weekly workday divided between work done remotely and in the office. Staff will be required to attend Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. The rest of the days they can choose.

The change, significant within a company that she has never been a supporter of teleworking, has generated a mixture of responses. Many employees are satisfied, but others feel that competing companies offer a greater range of possibilities when it comes to working after the pandemic. Many fear, furthermore, that this flexibility will be contingent on the wishes of their line managers, who may call face-to-face meetings on days when employees may wish to carry out their tasks remotely.

In large companies that operate or are based in Spain, the situation is similar. Almost all advocate a hybrid model, which offers greater tolerance for how to work before the pandemic, but which does not quite satisfy its employees.

Also in Ezanime.net