“Where’s the fucking pressure ?!”

The former German tennis player Boris becker, number one in the world for 12 weeks in 1991 and winner of six Grand Slam titles, among other titles, charged against the Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka, who resigned from Roland Garros for being forced to attend the media after each match, something that I was not willing to do.

“You are 23 years old, you are healthy, your family is fine, where is the fucking pressure?” Becker said when asked by Osaka in an interview with ‘The Times’. “Pressure? Isn’t it pressure when you don’t have food? When you have to feed your family and you don’t have a job? When you get injured and your life changes? Isn’t that more pressure?”

Boris Becker, former world number one.

“If you can’t deal with the media, it is very difficult to be a professional tennis player.“assured the German. And added that” the tour is not possible without the press “on top:” It is difficult to win cash prizes or money for sponsors without the media. “

In addition, the German recognized that the press conferences and the attention to the media “is not something that tennis players look forward to but it is part of the job, you have to learn to deal with it“.

WHAT HAPPENED TO OSAKA?

The controversy began on May 26 when, through her social networks, Naomi Osaka announced that she would not give press conferences during the Roland Garros celebration. “I often feel that people do not care about the health of athletes and I realize this when I see a press conference or I have to participate in one of them,” argued the Japanese tennis player.

Naomi Osaka dropped out of Roland Garros.

The decision was not well received by Roland Garros, which after Osaka’s victory in the first round of the tournament fined her 12,300 and even threatened to expel her for not having appeared before the media.

Shortly after that, Osaka issued the statement announcing his resignation. “I am not a public speaker and I suffer a lot of anxiety before speaking to the media. I get very nervous and I feel very stressed when I try to give you the best answers I can,” she explained at the time.

The sports world supported – in its great majority – Osaka’s decision. Not so Boris Becker, who this Sunday attacked her for having retired and hinted that, if she is as she says, she is not ready for professional tennis.

