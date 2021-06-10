Where’s my refund does not show refund status under exemption of $ 10,200 in unemployment taxes



Various processes with the IRS can be done online.

Photo: Benjamin Dada / Unsplash

Internal Revenue Service (IRS) online tools “Where’s My Refund” and “Amended Return Status” do not work to locate the refund status under the $ 10,200 exemption for unemployment taxes.

According to a CNET report, the only way a taxpayer could check if the refund has already been sent It is through an online account and request a transcript of the 2020 tax files under “2020 Account Transcript”.

Although the “Where’s My Refund” tool was designed to inform the taxpayer if their refund has already been processed and the amount, the system does not have the elements to offer information about the funds programmed under the tax exemption contained in the Biden Administration’s “Economic Bailout Plan.”

In the case of the second tool, it allows the user to check the status of the 1040-X form for an amended return. But this service also does not return information on the location and amount of reimbursement under the $ 10,200 exemption.

Last month, the IRS announced that initiated corrections to issue refunds under the $ 10,200 exclusion to those who overpaid unemployment insurance taxes last year.

Some taxpayers must file an amended return to the IRS

Although most eligible individuals do not have to take additional action to receive refunds, in case they are credited with additional money for certain tax credits.

“Adjustment to any Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) without qualifying children and the Refund Recovery Credit is done automatically as part of this process. However, some taxpayers may be eligible for certain income tax credits that are not claimed on their original return, such as the EITC for their qualifying children. If so, they must file an amended tax return if the updated adjusted gross income amount makes them eligible for additional tax benefits, ”explained the IRS.

Until now, the IRS has reviewed more than 3.1 million returns as part of the corrections process and has disbursed 2.8 million refunds.

The next batch of shipments for the tax exemption is expected to take place in the middle of this month.

Marriages can exclude up to $ 20,400 under the third stimulus law

Under the third but first stimulus bill under the Biden Administration, taxpayers can exclude up to $ 10,200 from the payment of unemployment compensation taxes received in 2020. “The $ 10,200 is the maximum amount that can be excluded when calculating taxable income; it is not the amount of reimbursements ”, clarified the office.

In joint filing marriage cases, each spouse would be eligible for the $ 10,200 exclusion in unemployment taxes.

