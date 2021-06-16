Where will they raffle 5 cars a week to get vaccinated

Can you imagine that they give you the option to get vaccinated just for being of legal age and on top of that they reward you with the raffle of 5 cars a week for almost a month? Well, we will tell you where it happens now.

Where will they raffle 5 cars a week among all those who are vaccinated against Covid-19.

While dozens of countries still barely have vaccines and even some of the most advanced, such as Spain, have practically just started vaccination against Covid-19 to their population between 40 and 49 years old, there are some nations in which all who want can inoculate the antidote… And the problem is low popular participation. We have seen it, for example, in some areas of the United States and now we see it in Russia.

Of this, hea low turnout in the Russian capital Moscow, has reached such a level that authorities have directly decided to reward whoever decides to go to health centers to receive the prick of your Sputnik V vaccine, curiously the first to be approved worldwide. And how are they going to do it? Well, nothing more and nothing less than giving away cars.

This was announced directly by the mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin. The city has decided to raffle up to 5 cars a week among all city residents who come to get vaccinated from yesterday, June 14, until next July 11. In this way, he seeks to motivate a population that, until just a month ago, had only 1.3 million vaccinated Muscovites out of a total population of more than 12 million. Surprising of course.

Given the increase in infections, which last Sunday reported the highest amount in a single day since last February 13, the mayor of Moscow has chosen to directly encourage vaccination to all residents of the capital with the only requirement that they be of legal age. “This is only a temporary solution. To avoid new restrictions and ensure a sustainable improvement of the situation, we need to significantly accelerate vaccinations ”, he assured.

The announcement thus implies that all people over 18 years of age who receive the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine by July 11, will automatically enter the draw to win a car. The news is also accompanied by the notice that they will be up to 5 cars worth 1 million rubles, just under 12,000 euros right now to change, those that will be given away every week.