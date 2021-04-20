Where will the money come from to make cities sustainable?

04/20/2021 at 2:32 PM CEST

One of the challenges to make cities sustainable is to obtain financing to undertake the necessary changes to do so. A group of experts has reflected on this and has identified several sources of private investment that can help to obtain these funds.

Cities only occupy two percent of the earth’s surface, but in terms of climate impact they leave a huge footprint. They consume more than two thirds of the world’s energy and represent more than 70 percent of global CO2 emissions. In addition, 90 percent of urban areas are located on the coasts, so they are at high risk of suffering the devastating effects of climate change, such as rising sea levels, floods and other extreme events.

‘Obstacles and opportunities to achieve climate neutral and sustainable cities’ is the title of a report published by the Stockholm Environment Institute, which synthesizes the opinions of multiple experts who participated last November in several webinars and digital workshops on ‘Financing Sustainable and Climate Neutral Cities’.

The analysis, based on the fact that almost all urban areas share the same challenges on energy loss and greenhouse gas emissions in the management of water, transport, public lighting

The study authors note that cities play “a critical role in meeting the challenges of this century, especially when it comes to ensuring a fair transition to a low-emissions future”. In other words, global sustainable development is highly dependent on the actions of cities. The objective, that these reach carbon neutrality in 2030.

In order to achieve sustainable and climate-neutral cities, it is necessary, according to the report, to improve public transport infrastructures – especially low-carbon ones -, promote smart technologies, defend solutions based on nature and the shared economy.

How to get the money?

But all that costs money, so the main obstacle will be, according to the experts, the financing. That is why they consider “Essential & rdquor; mobilize private capital to “unlock the potential of these solutions and expand pilot projects & rdquor; that are already being applied in some localities and thus achieve “the ambitious climate objectives established by the cities & rdquor ;.

“The key challenge we are trying to overcome is that the public sector alone does not have enough resources to finance the transition to climate neutral cities,” stresses Alanus von Radecki of the Global Smart Cities Initiative ‘Morgenstadt’.

The project called Financing Viable Cities, in which the Stockholm Environment Institute report is framed, aims precisely to better understand and close this investment gap, and propose ways of improve collaboration between municipalities and private financiers: build new public-private business models.

“The main role of the public sector is not to have the solution itself, but to lay the foundations for private actors to enter,” says Kristoffer Aanerud Nielsen, from the financial group Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (SEB).

The advantage is that, in general, city governments have closer relationships with their businesses, residents and institutions than state and national governments, allowing new sustainable policies to be implemented more quickly and decisively.

The report highlights that private financial actors, from pension funds to small investment companies, are “increasingly interested in integrating sustainability as an investment criterion, as this can generate profitability and positive impact & rdquor ;.

Hence they are looking for new ways to collaborate with city councils to provide additional resources and support. Of course, at the same time, they hope that cities will be more and more willing to seek “creative forms of collaboration”.

Experts emphasize the importance of taking into account non-financial benefits and social benefits, such as clean air or improving the well-being of citizens. But for investments to be effective, they also need “new technologies that are embedded in the local context,” says Liza Rose Cirolia of the African Center for Cities.

It will not be easy to achieve the goals, because considerable funding is needed from municipalities, citizens and private investors to achieve a rapid sustainability transition. And keep in mind that, although the overall returns from these investments are positive for society as a whole, the financial returns are not equally distributed among stakeholders.

The advice of the experts is achieve ‘longer term thinking, both in the public and private sectors & rdquor ;. And they add that, for the public sector to meet the needs of the private sector, there must be “a multi-party vision that provides political leadership and institutional stability.” In return, the private sector must “proactively engage with civil society and take a long-term approach”.

It is summed up by Alice Charles of the World Economic Forum: “There is a need to build trust and understanding between the parties if we are to provide climate and resilient finance in our cities & rdquor ;.

