From Germany they assure that the dates will be confirmed next Monday

The idea is to start the European season in Austria and finish in Italy

Formula 1 completes the beginning of its 2020 calendar. After the postponement of the Grand Prix of the Netherlands is known, it is expected that next Monday, June 1, the dates of the first part of the season will be announced. The plan is to start in Europe with eight races.

The start of the season is getting closer. From Germany they point out to next Monday, June 1, as the day the dates will be announced of the first races of the season. These will be held behind closed doors in Europe.

The factories of the teams are already open, after experiencing an early summer break, and are preparing to start the campaign. The plan is to start in Austria with two races the first two weekends of July and then travel to Hungary for a third date there.

Then Liberty’s idea is to race two races at the Silverstone circuit in the first half of August. Barcelona, ​​Spa and Monza would complete the European calendar in September and Hockenheim would be in reserve if any of the above appointments failed. If this scheme is followed, the calendar would be as follows:

POSSIBLE CALENDAR

July 5: race at Red Bull Ring July 12: race at Red Bull Ring July 19: Hungarian GP August 2: race at Silverstone August 9: race at Silverstone August 16: Spanish GP August 30: Belgian GP September 6: Italian GP

Despite the fact that this draft seems the most definitive that F1 has had in recent months, the executive director of Liberty Media, Chase Carey, has insisted that they must remain flexible, since this plan can change at any time and depends on the evolution of the situation in relation to the covid-19.

