The arrival of the aforementioned « new normal » is full of changes for companies and businesses, which must be communicated and considered by consumers in order for transactions between both parties to continue. In this regard, an important point where attention should be paid is when purchasing products considered basic or essential for Mexican consumers. Although the different businesses involved in this section have been able to operate even in the days prior to the arrival of the new normality, now with the reopening of more businesses, the conditions and rules have changed or have become more stringent so that the different stores can maintain their operations.

In this sense, it is important to know what path Mexican consumers plan to follow in order to make their purchases of basic products in the midst of the new scenario. In this regard, in the graph of this day we highlight a key point.

As can be seen in the image with data identified by the Merca2.0 Research Department, supermarkets will be an important space for consumers to carry out these purchases. It is the most referred to so these businesses must be vigilant with the necessary measures to receive people.

On the other hand, and to a lesser extent than the previous case, Mexican consumers also intend to continue generating purchases of basic products through electronic commerce. Although it is lower in percentage, this shows that at least the option of online shopping has been promoted due to the isolation and measures to prevent the spread of the new disease.

However, and in relation to the previous point, in a third case, the respondents highlight that they will go to home delivery applications, an aspect that also tells us about the boost that electronic commerce has had.

