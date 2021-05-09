“Where will it go?” Carlos Rivera in Tik Tok with backpack on his shoulder

“Where will it go?” Carlos Rivera in Tik Tok with a backpack on his shoulder | Instagram

One of the most recent publications of the singer Carlos Rivera aroused great interest after sharing a video of Tik Tok, in which he appears performing a dance and carrying a backpack on his shoulder: “I don’t know where you are going .. but I’m following you!” his fans warn him.

The “former academic“, who has become a sensation in each stage in which he performs, aroused the interest of his followers to know if he has a new direction after he Carlos Rivera placeholder image share a new video that accompanied the message:

Where will it go? Where will it go? #unvelerollamadolibertad #Legends.

With a black and white outfit, “Cynthia Rodríguez’s boyfriend” appeared with a white pants with black lines on the sides and a light-colored hangover shirt, on his back he carried a backpack that he later wears with another outfit which was changing in a snap thanks to the effects of the platform.

Immediately the club of the “riveristas” did not take long to react with various comments, emojis in which they praise the interpreter of “Other lives”, “I was waiting for you”, “Give me back my heart”, among others, who caused a stir in his most recent video of Tik Tok and this time it would not be the exception adding 306,984 Likes.

He will go to the gym. Greetings from Brazil … was the first message left to Carlos Rivera that led to the reaction of fans in various parts of the world, including from Germany where they sent warm greetings.

I don’t know where you are going .. but I follow you! It is read in another of the comments.

Chiquito … you take me with you in your backpack … what time do you go out for the beautiful bread, I miss you … I love you, God bless you precious

It is worth mentioning that whoever was one of the “La Máscara researchers“He has caused euphoria with each of his videos on Tik Tok, which can also be seen from his Instagram account. This despite apparently initially resisting joining this popular platform.

And at first you didn’t want to do tiktoks, some of his loyal fans pointed out.

However, for many others, the fact that the phrases contained in the hashtags are part of the themes of the outstanding artist José Luis Perales did not go unnoticed.

And he left and his ship called him, freedom … added another of his followers.

This stems from the tribute that the native of Tlaxcala pays to great artists in his new album “Leyendas” where even the outstanding singer of Spanish origin accompanied the now acclaimed great figure of music and entertainment, Carlos Rivera in the recording of the first single: “A sailboat called freedom”.

A letter that is part of the discography of the renowned composer, producer and writer, Perales, one of the most covered Hispanic singers in the world and whom Augusto Rivera would show his admiration in one of his most recent proposals.

The song starred on its premiere date on May 6 on the official channel of Carlos Rivera at 05:00, in the material you can see Carlos Augusto Rivera in the company of the interpreter of “And how is he”, ” What will happen tomorrow “,” Her and him “, among many others.

So far, the release date of the album is also unknown until today but the faithful admirers of the “former coach of La Voz Kids” from Mexico and Spain hope that they will soon have news about this new project by the Mexican artist.