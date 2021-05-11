Where will Albert Pujols go? Know the 3 teams that could reach



Albert Pujols.

Photo: Elsa / Getty Images

It’s been a week since the Los Angeles Angels released Alber Pujols. The future Hall of Famer left the institution before his contract expired In an environment of ‘tense calm’, however, the question that many ask is what will be the future of Pujols?

However, there has not been an expressed interest yet on the part of the Dominican player and he has not withdrawn either and apparently does not plan to do so at the moment.

Although in the Angels he did not end up fitting in at all, I could play a good role in another team where I don’t play every day. And luckily for him, he has options and would certainly be a great reinforcement. You have to remember that Pujols is a slugger who has an average of .878 against lefties this year.

Cleveland

It would be key and he could use his entire offense by standing to the right of the plate, thus becoming a safe designated hitter. In Cleveland, Pujols would play a secondary role but would bring his experience and power with the wood, so it becomes a good alternative for the Dominican.

Washington Nationals

They rank last with an even worse record than the Angels, but if what you are looking for is a team that is looking for the experience of veteran players that the Nats can undoubtedly contribute, are the ideal alternative.

Kansas City Royals

The Dominican has ties to the institution for having studied at the Kansas City Community College and having connections with the state of Missouri. He is also a former teammate of manager Mike Matheny. There he could take turns as a designated spotter from time to time and help out, especially on offensive duties against left-handed pitchers.