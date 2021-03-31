Where was the SN11? SpaceX crashes again

So far, SpaceX’s flight attempts have been unsuccessful. (Photo: AFP)

After three unsuccessful attempts, the new prototype of the Starship rocket from Spacex It crashed again during its fourth test lap, company founder Elon Musk confirmed on Twitter.

Please consider moving to Starbase or greater Brownsville / South Padre area in Texas & encourage friends to do so! SpaceX’s hiring needs for engineers, technicians, builders & essential support personnel of all kinds are growing rapidly. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 30, 2021

“Something important happened” at the time of descent, he wrote. “We should know what it was as soon as we can examine the fragments later in the day,” Musk said, jokingly adding, “At least the crater is in the right place!”

The SN11 rocket was launched from the company’s South Texas facility and began its 10-kilometer ascent, experiencing some video glitches.

He was lowering to the surface when the video signal was lost again.

Where was the SN11?

“We lost the clock in T plus five minutes, 49 seconds,” said the announcer of Spacex John Insprucker, referring to the amount of time since takeoff.

“Looks like we had another exciting Starship Number 11 test,” he added dryly.

SN11 is the eleventh Starship prototype, which SpaceX hopes will one day be capable of flying manned missions to the Moon, Mars and beyond.

It was also the fourth performing a flight test trying to return to the ground for a soft vertical landing.

The SN8 and SN9, which were launched in December and February respectively, crashed on landing and exploded, while the SN10 managed to land successfully, but exploded within minutes of the test on March 3.

Despite these failures, analysts believe that Spacex you are collecting valuable data that can help accelerate the development of your space program.

Over time, Spacex he plans to combine the Starship ship with a Super Heavy rocket, creating a fully reusable team.

This final version will stand 120 meters high and will be able to carry 100 metric tons into Earth orbit, the most powerful launch vehicle ever developed.

More help

Elon Musk called in experts to help with the project. “SpaceX’s recruiting needs for engineers, technicians, builders, and essential support personnel of all stripes are growing rapidly. Consider moving to Starbase or the greater Brownsville / South Padre area in Texas and encourage your friends to do so! ”He asked. (AFP)