Where was the monolith Costa Brava that has appeared demolished

The metallic monolith of over two meters that appeared last Tuesday on a beach in Castell-Platja d’Aro (Girona), similar to the one found in the desert of Utah (USA) in 2020, has dawned this Thursday knocked down on the sand, so it will be transferred to another location.

Municipal sources have indicated to Efe that, specifically, the monolith will be transferred this Friday to the sculptural space Open-air Parc dels Estanys in this town on the Costa Brava.

According to these sources, the Police have been alerted that a vandalism was being committed against the monolith by several people, who have been identified when they had already caused damage to the structure.

The City Council had established a perimeter of protection around the monolith in order to prevent acts of vandalism and now it has chosen to move it due to the possibility of their recurrence.

The Parc dels Estanys is one of the outstanding artistic spaces of Castell-Platja d’Aro, which houses a permanent collection of sculptures by renowned authors, as well as temporary exhibitions, the current one of works by Martí Rom.

Municipal workers prepare this Thursday the transfer from Sa Conca beach of the structure, which is now lying on the sand and whose origin is unknown, although it is reminiscent of the one that appeared last November in Utah and those that later appeared in the Kingdom Kingdom, Romania, Holland, Poland and in some places in Spain

The presence of the monolith, which also evokes that of the film “2001. A Space Odyssey” (1968), by Stanley Kubrick, has attracted many onlookers since Tuesday.