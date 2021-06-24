Where was Red Guardian during Endgame? David Harbor has some ideas

The first opinions of the film “Black Widow” are already circulating, and in them the character that the actor plays David harbor, Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian / Red Guardian, is one of the most prominent new additions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This is a prominent figure in the history of Natasha Romanoff in the Marvel comics, because in fact he was her husband, although for the movie Marvel has undergone some variations.

The events that we see in this film take place after “Captain America: Civil War”, several years before the situation in which the UCM is now in it (currently located in the year 2023, that film was set in 2016). The fact that we have not known anything about some of these characters in the rest of the films can make us think that they will die in this film, but Yelena Belova herself will return in the future, and we will see her in the series “Hawkeye” .

What will happen to Red Guadian? We do not know, we can only theorize but actor David Harbor has answered the direct question of where was his character during the epic battle we saw in “Avengers: Endgame”. Surprisingly, Harbor revealed that he and director Cate Shortland have already thought about this answer.

The fun thing about all this is that we go back in time and build this structure for something that will be new. So we have all this new content with a ton of information on the movies that is moving forward with these other projects, the new Phase. And these new characters are also introduced. Cate Shortland and I had all kinds of speculation about where the Red Guardian is and what is wrong with him.. We had a lot of fun ideas, but I haven’t asked himself [Kevin] Feige. I’ll do it later.

Harbor has previously expressed his desire to see the Winter Guard join the ranks of the MCU. And given that those Russian superheroes have returned in the Jason Aaron comics stage in The Avengers, who knows if there will be any surprises in that regard. Similarly, Harbor has shared his desire to explore the Red Guardian past together with Captain America. In other words, the actor is completely open to playing him again.

Via information | ComicBook