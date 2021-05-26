Where was Mike Tyson’s mother buried?

Getty Images Mike Tyson

Tonight, ABC will air the first part of the two-part documentary called “Mike Tyson: The Knockout.”

The documentary will delve into Tyson’s personal life, which may make some viewers curious about his family. What do we know, for example, about his mother, Lorna Mae Smith?

This is what you need to know:

Tyson’s mother passed away when he was 16, according to Cheat Sheet.

Mike Tyson gets Emotional talking about his Father and Mother | Hotboxin 'with Mike Tyson

In an interview with the Hotboxin ‘podcast, seen above, Tyson talked about his mother and father.

When asked how her relationship with her mother was, she replied, “She was loving but she was somewhat aggressive.”

He went on to say: “He never had his life in common, he never worked hard. I wasn’t afraid of actually hitting you, hitting you with anything, more or less. He drank a lot. She had a lot of boyfriends and stuff. Sometimes her boyfriend would come and get drunk, I would cut their pockets and steal their money ”.

Tyson explained that his first coach, Cus D’Amato, gained custody of him when his mother passed away. “I’ve known Cuzss since I was 13 years old,” Tyson explained. When Cus became Tyson’s legal guardian, they trained together at Cus’s mansion in the Catskills.

Sports Bible wrote: “In a sense, this gave Tyson a new father figure. He referred with deep affection to D’Amato’s partner, Camille Ewald, as his “foster mother” long after the coach’s death. However, his relationship with Cus was, as Tyson has since recognized, a complicated mix. “

He concluded by talking about his mother saying that when she passed away he wanted “revenge.”

“Revenge … When I say revenge, revenge is … we never had anything,” Tyson said. “We never had money, we never had food. We never had anything, so my revenge was to have it all. Let people know my name ”.

Where was Lorna Mae Smith Tyson buried?

According to Find a Grave Memorial, Tyson’s mother was buried at Rosedale and Rosehill Cemetery in Union County, New Jersey.

Sports Bible reveals that Tyson’s father, Percel, married Lorna after meeting in New York. Tyson has said in interviews that he did not know his father well. In his autobiography, “Undisputed Truth,” he wrote: “I don’t know much about my father’s family. In fact, I didn’t know my father very much.

Sports Bible reported, “… the marriage did not last long, Mike never knew him and his whereabouts are unknown.”

Mike Tyson: My mom was complex

In a 2013 interview with CNN, which you can see above, Piers Morgan asked Tyson if he thought he would have come out of his teens without his mother.

He replied, “I don’t know. My mother was a complex woman. He had a lot of problems with “men.” She didn’t have a good common decency with men… she was just one of those women who have always had admirers. “

The outlet reported that Lorna died of cancer.

“Mike Tyson: The Knockout” will air this May 25 and June 1 at 8:00 pm ET on ABC. It will later air on Hulu.

