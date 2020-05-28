The premiere of the film ‘The Dark Knight’ directed by Christopher Nolan was wrapped in a thread of sadness with shades of emotion, this largely due to the recent death of Heath Ledger who played Joker, even failing to see this role that would earn him an Oscar and after this participation, it was decided that in the third installment he would not be mentioned as a way of respect, but despite this, we finally know the whereabouts of Joker in ‘The Dark Knight Rises’.

At the end of ‘The Dark Knight’ we see that Joker He is still alive and is caught by Batman and while not mentioned, he is believed to have been held by Gotham police and imprisoned after enacting the Dent Act, but in ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ It is not known where this villain is and when he opened the prison doors, many expected to have some kind of reference to his stay, which never came.

Although the situation of this villain is a mystery to many, but finally the novel of this movie reveals the whereabouts of Joker in ‘The Dark Knight Rises’, which is hidden for the vast majority, this to avoid some kind of leak:

“Now that the Dent Act had made it nearly impossible for city criminals to issue a declaration of insanity, Blackgate Prison had replaced Arkham Asylum as the preferred location to imprison convicted and suspected criminals. The worst of the worst were sent here, except Joker, who was rumored to be locked up as the only remaining inmate in Arkham or perhaps he had escaped. No one was really sure, not even Selina. “

As you can read, Joker should be in Arkham, so when the prisoners were released he did not go free, although it is not really known if he was still in prison or if he would have managed to escape the chaos in which Gotham was immersed caused by Bane and Talia al Ghul.