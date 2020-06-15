With hardly any time to digest the 28th day of the Santander League that ended on Sunday, this Monday, June 15, the 29th day of the Spanish championship begins with the duels they will play Levante – Seville and Betis – Granada. This succession of games during the week will end next Thursday with the dispute of the Real Madrid – Valencia from Di Stéfano.

The duel between those of Zidane is the great game within a day in which Barcelona will receive Leganés on Wednesday in the other match of the fight for the title. That same day, Atlético de Madrid will face Osasuna in Pamplona.

When it comes to the fight for descent, the Spanish He will visit the Coliseum to face Getafe while Mallorca will play Villarreal at La Cerámica. Celta will be seen in Pucela against Valladolid who has half a permanence in his pocket after his victory in Butarque against Leganés.

All the matches of matchday 29 of the Santander League can be followed directly on OK DAILY. Here we will inform you of everything that happens before, during and after all duels where the title, Champions League, Europa League and permanence will be at stake.

Hours of the day 29

6/15/2020 – Levante – Seville – 7:30 p.m. – Movistar LaLiga

6/15/2020 – Betis – Granada – 10:00 PM – GOAL

6/16/2020 – Getafe – Espanyol – 7:30 p.m. – Movistar LaLiga

6/16/2020 – Villarreal – Mallorca – 7:30 p.m. – Movistar LaLiga

6/16/2020 – Barcelona – Leganés – 10:00 pm – Movistar LaLiga

6/17/2020 – Eibar – Athletic – 7:30 p.m. – Movistar LaLiga

6/17/2020 – Valladolid – Celta – 7.30 p.m. – Movistar LaLiga

6/17/2020 – Osasuna – Atlético – 22.00 – Movistar LaLiga

6/18/2020 – Alavés – Real Sociedad – 7:30 p.m. – Movistar LaLiga

6/18/2020 – Real Madrid – Valencia – 10:00 p.m. – MovistarLaLiga