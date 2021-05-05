Where to watch Manchester City’s game against PSG today on TV and online, live

Manchester City and PSG they play today, Tuesday May 4, in the second leg of the semifinals of the Champions League from 9:00 p.m. The 1-2 of the first leg in Paris puts things very expensive for the English, who will have to defend this result at the Etihad Stadium. It is the French who will have to look for the comeback, needing at least two goals to be in the grand final of this edition of the continental tournament.

The match between Manchester City and PSG can be seen on live television on the channel Movistar Movistar Plus Champions League from 9:00 p.m. The Champions League match, which will be refereed by the referee Björn Kuipers, you can also follow up with minute-by-minute live comments through the website of OKDIARY, where we will tell you the line-ups, chances, goals and last minute of the game online.

Match City – PSG high voltage. Everything is open in this round of the semifinals despite the clear and favorable score that the English obtained in the idea. Going back two goals will not be an easy task for the Parisians, although they showed during the first half that they can dominate and deactivate the citizens. The next 45 minutes were dominated by those of Pep Guardiola they were able to turn the scoreboard and put half a foot in the final.

The challenge of City it will be to maintain that income of two goals that he has in front of the PSG. In their favor is the scoreboard, who can afford to tie with any result or lose by the minimum. As long as the English concede less than one goal, the tie will continue to be favorable for them. With a half title of the Premier League in hand, the mind is fully set on this match.

In the PSG, the big news is the recovery of Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman was affected by a contracture in his right calf but it seems that they will be able to face the game without problems. Mauricio Pochettino He has been included in the list to visit Manchester so that his contest in the semifinal round is almost assured. In any case, it was not his best game in the second leg, something he hopes to make up for in this match at the Etihad.

The match Manchester City – Paris Saint Germain of the return of the semifinals of the Champions League this is televised Tuesday, May 4 via Movistar Champions League from the 21:00 hours and you will also be able to consult all the information of the meeting of Champions minute by minute on the website of OKDIARY from one hour before City – PSG with the previous, alignments and comments of the duel with each action, goal or controversy.

What time does Manchester City – PSG play?

Spain: 05/04/2021 9:00 p.m. (8:00 p.m. in the Canary Islands).

Argentina: 05/04/2021 5:00 p.m.

Mexico: 05/04/2021 2:00 p.m.

Colombia: 05/04/2021 3:00 p.m.

Peru: 05/04/2021 3:00 p.m.

chili: 05/04/2021 5:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 05/04/2021 16:00 hours.

Uruguay: 05/04/2021 5:00 p.m.

The Angels: 05/04/2021 12:00 hours.

New York: 05/04/2021 3:00 p.m.

Where do they televise Manchester City – PSG?

Spain: Movistar Champions League

Germany: DAZN

Argentina: ESPN, ESPN 2

Bolivia: ESPN, ESPN 2

Brazil: TNT Sports Stadium, TNT

Canada: CBS Sports Network, DAZN

chili: ESPN

China: QQ Sports Live, PPTV Sport China

Colombia: ESPN, ESPN 2 Andino

Costa Rica: FOX Sports, FOX Sports 2, ESPN, ESPN 2

Ecuador: ESPN, ESPN 2

The Savior: FOX Sports, FOX Sports 2, ESPN, ESPN 2

France: RMC Sport

Guatemala: FOX Sports, FOX Sports 2, ESPN, ESPN 2

Honduras: FOX Sports, FOX Sports 2, ESPN, ESPN 2

Italy: Sky Sports, Canale 5

Japan: DAZN

Mexico: FOX Sports, FOX Sports 2, ESPN, ESPN 2

Nicaragua: FOX Sports, FOX Sports 2, ESPN, ESPN 2

Panama: FOX Sports, FOX Sports 2, ESPN, ESPN 2

Paraguay: ESPN, ESPN 2

Peru: ESPN, ESPN 2

Portugal: Eleven Sports

UK: BT Sports Ultimate, BT Sports 1

Uruguay: ESPN, ESPN 2

Venezuela: ESPN, ESPN 2 Andino

USA: CBS Sports Network, Paramount +, TUDN, Univision

Who referees Manchester City – PSG?

Björn Kuipers (Dutch)

Where is Manchester City – PSG played?

Etihad Stadium (Manchester).

Manchester City – PSG lineups

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Ruben Dias, Cancelo; Gundogan, Rodrigo, Bernardo Silva; Mahrez, De Bruyne and Foden.

Paris saint germain: Keylor; Florenzi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Diallo; Verratti, Gueye, Paredes; Di María, Mbappé and Neymar.