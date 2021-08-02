Where to Shop Gigi Hadid’s Black Converse Sneakers

Shopping from the closets of your favorite celebs is usually a kinda, uh, pricey experience at the best of times, but BEHOLD: Gigi Hadid recently stepped out in a pair of all-black Converse sneakers that are, like, actually not that expensive?

And they just happen to be available on the Converse website for $ 60.

chuck taylor all star

Converse converse.com

$ 60.00

Gigi has been spending a ton of time in New York City lately, and inevitably her always-amazing street style has been photographed by paparazzi. A ton. To the point where the supermodel and new mom wrote a note to photographers, press, and fan accounts asking them to respect the privacy of her daughter, who often accompanies Gigi on outings. She ended the note saying the following:

“To the paparazzi, press, and beloved fan accounts, you know we have never intentionally shared our daughter’s face on social media. Our wish is that she can choose how to share herself with the world when she comes of age and that she can live as normal of a childhood as possible, without worrying about a public image that she has not chosen. It would mean the world to us, as we take our daughter to see and explore NYC and the world, if you would PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE blur her face out of the images, if and when she is caught on camera. I know it’s an extra effort — but as a new mom, I just want the best for my baby, as all parents do… and I hope this can continue the conversation to protect minors in the media, even if they come from a public family . “

