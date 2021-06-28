Where to Shop Addison Rae’s Sexy Fishnet Crop Top

As if I wasn’t already jealous enough of Addison Rae’s life, she just so happened to attend Machine Gun Kelly’s surprise outdoor concert in Venice Beach on Saturday. Oh, and with whom, you ask? Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox — casual. And let’s just say Addison totally understood the assignment when it came to her outfit.

In case you missed it, Addison was the embodiment of hot girl summer in a sexy fishnet crop top. This outfit proves that Addison is at the forefront of bringing back the underboob, and I’d be lying if I didn’t say I was * obsessed * (get it?) With her look.

She rocked a black-on-black look by pairing the crop top with wide leg cargo pants and added a pop of color with her bright purple Converse sneakers. The best part? You can shop a similar look for the low, and I’ve got you covered.

Contrast Fishnet Crop Cami Top

Black Wide Leg Cargo Pant

Pretty little thing

$ 30.00

Fans were excited to see Addison hanging out at MGK’s concert with Kourtney and Megan, and shared their love for the trio (name a more iconic one, I’ll wait!) On Twitter. You can even get a glimpse of the back of Addison’s outfit in one of the tweets.

All I’m wondering is … where TF do I sign up to be part of this friend group? Are they taking applications? Are rocker boyfriends required for entry? In the meantime, I’ll be rocking fishnets all summer long thanks to Addison, my true fashion inspiration.

