After achieving more than 50 thousand visits in the first edition, the digital meeting returns this Saturday with beloved national and international talents who will share their music, inspiring stories and even ideas for cooking.

The Lazos Stage will once again vibrate with the Latin American sounds of the Colombian pop phenomena Ventino and Moratthe dominican Vicente García, the brava sauce of The 33, the Caribbean flavor of Elkin robinson, the Front DJ Set Cumbiero in hands of Gala Galeano, the intimate sounds of Alejandro Santamaría and the funky feeling of Caravanchela.

Attendees can also learn inspiring stories and enjoy the interview that Johana Bahamón, founder and director of the Internal Action Foundation, will make Sindy Barreto, a woman who had a second chance with the Foundation and who will tell her life story.

There will also be great encounters in this Seed of Inspiration: Georgina Ruiz ‘Goga’ with the champion Nairo Quintana, Vanessa De La Torre with the designer Esteban Cortázar, Sandro Romero with the director Cyrus War and the producer Cristina Gallego. Creators who will join others like Catalina Aristizábal, Daniel Samper Ospina, Benjamín Villegas and Dany Hoyos (‘Suso’).

This new edition will bring a special focus on donations for Unicef ​​Colombia. Nairo Quintana will deliver a signed shirt during their interview from a trivia in which people who have made their donation can participate.

The Unicef ​​Market will also be released, with particular dynamics for those who decide to make a donation; This space joins the Union Market, the Festival’s e-Commerce, which will be enhanced with a friendlier and more effective shopping experience.

The Bacchus and Stellar Alchemy scenarios will return with Mauricio Silva, Catalina Gómez and Nicolás Nader, with recipes and mixology classes by Harry Sasson, Natalia Velásquez, Andrés Hoyos, Daniela Gómez, Ricardo Torres and more.

You can enjoy everything at www.unionfestivaldigital.co.

.