Alicia Keys one of the celebrities who will participate | .

Backstreets Boys | .

Billie Eilish | .

Joe Armstrong | .

Elton John | .

There have been several celebrities who have joined to make the Living Room Concert that will take place due to the coronavirus, you cannot miss it, we will tell you where to see it, the event was organized by Elton John.

“iHeart Living Room Concert for America” It has arisen due to the global pandemic that we are currently going through, being great musicians participating in this super concert.

You can enjoy artists thanks to the event organized by Elton John like Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Mariah Carey and Tim McGraw who were the first to join.

Later other celebrities decided to go to the singer’s call as: Ciara, Demi Lovato, Russell Wilson, Lizzio, Camila Cabello, Dave Grohl, Sam Smith and more.

You can enjoy the super concert on your television, it will have a approximately one hour And best of all, there will be no commercials involved.

iHeart Living Room Concert for America, broadcast on FOX TV and its digital platforms: 9:00 p.m. ET and 6:00 p.m. PT on Fox, as well as on iHeartMedia radio stations across the country and the app iHeartRadio.

Hours: Between 22:00 and 23:00 Chile hours, 9:00 pm Mexico, 22:00 Argentina

“The guests will appear from the security provided by their own homes and will be recorded with their own cell phones, cameras and audio equipment,” said Fox – a signal that will support the broadcast and broadcast it live to North America.

It will be a total of 16 personalities which will be presented and according to a press release the objective of the Living Room Concert is to show strength and resilience against COVID-19.

In addition, tribute will be given to people who continue to work to help those who are ill also at risk of some contagion and also support for those who need it most.

.