Where to see the Grammys and what to expect from the awards tonight

The Grammys are a trend in social networks 0:37

(CNN) – Host Trevor Noah said tonight’s Grammys will be different due to the covid-19 pandemic, but don’t expect everyone to be on Zoom.

While most of what will happen at the ceremony has been kept secret, this is what we know.

Beyoncé, with the most nominations

The artist leads with nine nominations. If she won eight awards, she would make history as the winner of the most awards. It is also expected to be a great night for Taylor Swift, who is nominated for album of the year and will also be performing.

Performances

Among the other artists who will perform songs are Cardi B, BTS, Billie Eilish, and Miranda Lambert. These performances will take place in and around the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Presenters

The ceremony will also change things regarding the presenters. This year, some of the awards will be given by ‘bartenders’ and others who work in the music sector and who have been affected by the pandemic.

How to see them

The show will begin airing at 8 pm (Miami time) on CBS. The awards will also air on Paramount +, YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, and The Roku Channel. In Latin America the 2021 Grammys can be seen on TNT.