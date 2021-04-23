Where to see the films nominated for the Oscars 2021

The next April 25th you have a date with hollywood. The Oscar Awards Gala 2021 celebrates the best cinema of this year. Nomadland, Mank and Minari start as favorites of the 93rd edition, which will be adapted to a face-to-face and online hybrid model, due to the current Covid pandemic.

During these months, many of the nominated films have been released on the Spanish billboard, where these days they continue to be screened. However, other titles were released directly on streaming platforms or reached them over time. Next, we elaborate a complete guide to where you can find the films nominated for the Oscars 2021.

Mank (10 nominations)



Available in: Netflix

Nomadland (6 nominations)

Available in: April 30 on Disney +

The father

Available in: only on billboard

The Chicago 7 Trial (6 nominations)

Available in: Netflix

Minari. My Family Story (6 nominations)

Available in: only on billboard

Sound of metal (6 nominations)

Available in: Amazon Prime Video, Orange TV, Apple iTunes, Rakuten TV, Google Play and Microsoft

Judas and the Black Messiah (6 nominations)

Available in: Apple iTunes, Rakuten TV, Google Play and Microsoft

A promising young woman (5 nominations)

Available in: only on billboard

The Mother of the Blues (5 nominations)

Available in: Netflix

Big World News (4 nominations)



Available in: Netflix

Soul (3 nominations)

Available in: Disney +, Rakuten TV, Microsoft, Google Play

A night in Miami … (3 nominations)

Available in: Amazon Prime Video

Borat, film film sequel (2 nominations)



Available in: Amazon Prime Video

Another round (2 nominations)

Available in: only on billboard

Tenet (2 nominations)

Available in: Movistar +, Orange TV, Apple iTunes, Microsoft, Rakuten TV, Google Play

Mulán (2 nominations)

Available in: Disney +, Apple iTunes, Rakuten TV, Google Play, Microsoft

Collective (2 nominations)

Available in: HBO

Hillbilly, a rural elegy (2 nominations)

Available in: Netfflix

Emma (2 nominations)

Available in: Movistar +, Orange TV, Rakuten TV, Microsoft, Apple iTunes, Filmin, Google Play

Pinocchio (2 nominations)

Available in: Orange TV, Apple iTunes, Rakuten TV, Google Play, Microsoft

They are not the only movies that you can enjoy. Fragments of a woman, Of love and monsters, The magnificent Ivan or Greyhound: Enemies Under the Sea (all of them with a nomination) are also available on demand. Who will reach the long-awaited golden statuettes this year?