Where to see the films nominated for the Oscars 2021

The next April 25th you have a date with hollywood. The Oscar Awards Gala 2021 celebrates the best cinema of this year. Nomadland, Mank and Minari start as favorites of the 93rd edition, which will be adapted to a face-to-face and online hybrid model, due to the current Covid pandemic.
During these months, many of the nominated films have been released on the Spanish billboard, where these days they continue to be screened. However, other titles were released directly on streaming platforms or reached them over time. Next, we elaborate a complete guide to where you can find the films nominated for the Oscars 2021.
Mank (10 nominations)
Available in: Netflix
Nomadland (6 nominations)
Available in: April 30 on Disney +
The father
Available in: only on billboard
The Chicago 7 Trial (6 nominations)
Available in: Netflix
Minari. My Family Story (6 nominations)
Available in: only on billboard
Sound of metal (6 nominations)
Available in: Amazon Prime Video, Orange TV, Apple iTunes, Rakuten TV, Google Play and Microsoft
Judas and the Black Messiah (6 nominations)
Available in: Apple iTunes, Rakuten TV, Google Play and Microsoft
A promising young woman (5 nominations)
Available in: only on billboard
The Mother of the Blues (5 nominations)
Available in: Netflix
Big World News (4 nominations)
Available in: Netflix
Soul (3 nominations)
Available in: Disney +, Rakuten TV, Microsoft, Google Play
A night in Miami … (3 nominations)
Available in: Amazon Prime Video
Borat, film film sequel (2 nominations)
Available in: Amazon Prime Video
Another round (2 nominations)
Available in: only on billboard
Tenet (2 nominations)
Available in: Movistar +, Orange TV, Apple iTunes, Microsoft, Rakuten TV, Google Play
Mulán (2 nominations)
Available in: Disney +, Apple iTunes, Rakuten TV, Google Play, Microsoft
Collective (2 nominations)
Available in: HBO
Hillbilly, a rural elegy (2 nominations)
Available in: Netfflix
Emma (2 nominations)
Available in: Movistar +, Orange TV, Rakuten TV, Microsoft, Apple iTunes, Filmin, Google Play
Pinocchio (2 nominations)
Available in: Orange TV, Apple iTunes, Rakuten TV, Google Play, Microsoft
They are not the only movies that you can enjoy. Fragments of a woman, Of love and monsters, The magnificent Ivan or Greyhound: Enemies Under the Sea (all of them with a nomination) are also available on demand. Who will reach the long-awaited golden statuettes this year?