where to see the films nominated for best picture at the Oscars

(CNN) – In previous years, unless you went to theaters several times, you probably wouldn’t have the opportunity to see all the films nominated for best picture at the Oscars.

But covid-19 changed that.

With most cinemas closed due to the pandemic, streaming became the way to enjoy many of the latest movies.

The 93rd edition of the Academy Awards is held on Sunday and here we tell you how you can see the films nominated this year for the best film of the year:

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

We first fell in love with the pair of Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield in the 2017 Jordan Peele social horror film Get Out.

Kaluuya and Stanfield are nominated for Best Supporting Actor for their roles as Fred Hampton, the leader of the Black Panthers, and as William O’Neal, the man the government used to help infiltrate Hampton’s organization. respectively.

It is currently available to rent on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, and YouTube.

“Mank”

This black and white drama about the filming of “Citizen Kane” told through its screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz (played by Gary Oldman who is nominated for best actor) is a Netflix original and can still be found on the streaming platform .

Amanda Seyfried (who is nominated for best supporting actress) and Charles Dance co-star in the film directed by David Fincher (who is competing for best director).

“Minari”

This story of a Korean-American family moving to Arkansas to pursue the American dream is as timely as it is timeless.

Steven Yeun plays the patriarch of the family and is the first Asian-American to be nominated for an Oscar for best actor.

Her co-star, Yuh-Jung Youn, is the first Korean actress to be nominated in the category of best supporting actress.

“Minari” is available to rent on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu and YouTube.

Nomadland

Frances McDormand is usually the queen of the Oscars ball and it remains to be seen if that happens again this year.

“Nomadland” stars the esteemed actress as a woman who joins a community of caravan travelers who travel the country doing commissioned work.

Director Chloé Zhao is also nominated.

The movie is available to stream on Hulu and for rent on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, and YouTube.

Promising Young Woman

Carey Mulligan stars as a woman who lives a secret double life and who wants revenge for a crime she committed.

Like McDormand, she is nominated for best actress and the film’s director, Emerald Fennell, is also nominated, marking the first time that two women have been nominated in the directing category.

Promising Young Woman is available to rent on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, and YouTube.

“Sound of Metal”

Riz Ahmed’s portrayal of a heavy metal drummer who loses his hearing has made him the first Muslim nominee in the best actor category.

It is an Amazon original production and is available in streaming on Amazon Prime.

“El padre”

At 83, this film’s star, Sir Anthony Hopkins, is the oldest nominee for best actor in the history of the awards.

Hopkins plays a struggling man as he slides into dementia and Olivia Colman plays his daughter. Colman is nominated for best supporting actress.

“The Father” is available to rent on Amazon Prime

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

A peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention turned violent and organizers, including Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden and Bobby Seale, were charged with conspiracy to incite the riots.

His judgment became the premise for this film, which garnered six nominations, including original screenplay and best supporting actor for Sacha Baron Cohen.

The movie is available on Netflix.