Where to see the Extreme E totally free

The Extreme E It’s the new electric SUV competition that everyone is talking about. We already did an introduction on what it looks like and the racing cars, an essential refresher just now that it’s about to get started. The starting gun is given with the Desert X Prix held in AlUla, Saudi Arabia, during the weekend of April 3 and 4. And so we are going to clarify where you can see it totally free the Extreme E, something that will be easier than Formula 1 or Formula E.

The reason is that the competition reached a agreement with RTVE. The national chain will be in charge of broadcasting the current season of Extreme E totally free and in Spanish. The five X Prix (the races) will be broadcast live through the web of Spanish Radiotelevisión. On the other hand, the highlights of the race, reviews and other related content will also have a presence on the Teledeporte channel. In fact, they already started broadcasting something at the end of March.

This 25-minute Extreme E preview program serves as an introduction before public television begins this journey. In Teledeporte the follow-up will be present the days before to the races, this week for example began with Preview 2 on Thursday at 11:00 p.m., a space that repeats on Friday at 8:00 a.m. Magazine 1 will follow on Friday at 10:30 p.m. serving as prior to the start of competition on Saturday.

RTVE has shown enthusiasm in sharing this competition with values ​​that promotes environmental sustainability and the acceptance of electric vehicles. But the public channel will not be the only means we have in Spain to see Extreme E. It also appears Eurosport to broadcast throughout Europe and has commentaries in Spanish. On this channel are available some special programs and interviews that are being broadcast and are also available on its website.

The schedule of each race It will depend on the place where it is held, we must not forget that the Extreme E passes through places as remote as Greenland or Argentine Patagonia. In the case of this Desert X Prix, the schedules are as follows:

Round 1 qualification: Saturday, April 3 from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Round 2 qualification: Saturday, April 3, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Semifinal and Crazy Race: Sunday, April 4 from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.Final : Sunday April 4 from 12:00 to 14:00

The Extreme E can also be seen in English through its own channels, such as its website or YouTube channel. The electric SUV competition stands out for the Spanish presence, having the Spanish team Acciona with two local drivers such as Carlos Sainz and Laia Sanz, two other teams with national flavor such as Hispano Suiza Xite Energy Team and Cupra; in addition to the presence of the pilot Cristina Gutiérrez in the X44 team.