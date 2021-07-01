Where to see the draw for the Santander League 21/22 calendar live on TV and online

The long awaited day has arrived. Today, Wednesday June 30, from 5:30 p.m. we will know the schedule for the Santander League and the Smartbank League for the 2021-2022 season. It will be from the Ciudad del Fútbol of Las Rozas where the key dates of a League which, after the mediation of the CSD, will start on August 13, and will run until May 22, while the Smartbank League, including the playoff phase, will end on June 19. Find out how to follow live and online and how the draw for the Spanish soccer calendar works.

This Wednesday we will know the matches of each day, the classics, the derbies with the draw for the calendar of the Santander League, which takes place today in the Ciudad del Fútbol of Las Rozas from 5:30 p.m. The League, after the mediation of the CSD, will begin on August 13 and will run until May 22 with 380 Primera matches, while the 468 of LaLiga Smartbank -including the six of the playoffs- will be played until June 19.

A draw with conditions

The conditional asymmetric calendar will be chosen through a draw between 100,000 different calendars by category made computerized for three days. There are several conditions that the League gave to the RFEF after agreeing on its plan with AFE. For example, the days of the first round do not have to coincide exactly with those of the second; also the dates of the Classics and the derbies They are distributed strategically to meet television commitments and internationalization plans. For security reasons, neither should two parties coincide in the same city.

Likewise, the draw will be conditioned so that the three matches scheduled for December 31, corresponding to day 19 of the League, are between teams from nearby towns to facilitate that players can return home. In addition, it is already established that on the 21st day they will face Atlético, Barcelona, ​​Madrid and Athletic, the four participants of the Super Cup in Arabia (January 12-16, with a Clásico and Atlético-Athletic in the semifinals). These league matches will be brought forward to December 1.

Football is back on Fridays and Mondays

In the 2021-2022 season there will be football again from Friday to Monday. The breaks will be from August 30 to September 8, from October 4 to 12, from November 8 to 16, from January 24 to 31 and from March 21 to 29. The calendar will also include five week-long sessions.

Once the First League calendar is defined, the Second one will be conditioned with the aim that the most attractive matches are placed in the international breaks. When the 848 professional matches are known, LaLiga Iberdrola will also be conditioned to strengthen it.

The participating teams

On First division There will be 20 teams, with the return to Primera de Mallorca, Rayo and Espanyol, in addition to Alavés, Athletic, Atlético, Barcelona, ​​Betis, Cádiz, Celta, Elche, Getafe, Granada, Levante, Osasuna, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad, Sevilla, Valencia and Villarreal.

On Second division22 teams will compete: Alcorcón, Almería, Amorebieta, Burgos, Cartagena, Eibar, Fuenlabrada, Girona, Huesca, Ibiza, Las Palmas, Leganés, Lugo, Málaga, Mirandés, Oviedo, Ponferradina, Real Sociedad B, Sporting, Tenerife, Valladolid, Saragossa.

At what time and where to see the draw of the League calendar?

Today, Wednesday June 30, from 5:30 p.m., you can follow the draw for the calendar of the First and Second Division matches. The ceremony can be followed through the official channels of the Spanish Football Federation.