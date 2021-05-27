Where to see the complete Rocío Carrasco docuseries again

Rocío Carrasco’s documentary series, Rocío, tell the truth to stay alive, has concluded with chapter number 12, broadcast this Wednesday on Telecinco. The daughter of Rocío Jurado has thus finished recounting all the relevant events of her life, after more than 20 years away from the television spotlight.

Although the documentary has finished, the spectators can return all the complete chapters through the Mitele platform, in the ‘A la carte’ section, where the Rocío section is found, tell the truth to stay alive. This is where the full 12 chapters of the program appear.

The episodes are complete, although the live debates that were broadcast on Telecinco do not appear in these videos between the chapters, where different collaborators and well-known faces on television contributed their point of view to the data that Rocío Carrasco was narrating in the docuseries.

The first of them begins by narrating what happened on August 5, 2019, when Rocío Carrasco tried to kill herself. From there, he decides to make the documentary for Telecinco, where he talks about his relationship with Antonio David, as well as his children, family problems, the controversies in which he has been involved in all this time and many other issues of his lifetime.