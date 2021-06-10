WHERE TO SEE LIVE AND FREE, UFC 263, ISRAEL ADESANYA VS MARVIN VETTORI, POSTER, SCHEDULE, ON LINE

We tell you how, when and where to watch live for FREE, the billboard of UFC 263, Israel Adesanya vs Marvin Vettori, for the lightweight scepter, the fight will take place at the Gila River Arena, Glendale United States, this Saturday, June 12.

PREVIOUS

Everything is ready for you this weekend UFC 263 gift us an electrifying evening with two world championship fights, in the main event, the middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, will face the Italian, Marvin Vettori. While in the co-stellar the rematch between the flyweight monarch will take place, Deiveson Figueiredo, before the Mexican, Brandon Moreno.

Israel Adesanya you already know your rival well Marvin Vettori, in a contest that looks attractive due to the style of combat between the two. Although Adesanya suffered a defeat while trying to conquer the light heavyweight title against Jan Blachowicz, now he will focus on continuing his reign at middleweights. But in front of him he has a tough rival who will seek to finish him off and thereby snatch the title from him.

In the co-star fight of the night, Brandon Moreno, will seek to make history by trying to be the first Mexican to achieve the scepter of the UFC, but, in front of him he has the champion, Deiveson Figueiredo, that he will do everything to maintain his reign.

DATE:

June 12

BILLBOARD:

Stellar

For the Middleweight Title: Israel Adesanya (c) vs. Marvin vettori

For the Flyweight Title: Deiveson Figueiredo (c) vs. Brandon Moreno

Welterweight (5 rounds): Leon Edwards vs. Nate diaz

Welterweight: Demian Maia vs. Belal Muhammad

Light Heavyweight: Paul Craig vs. Jamahal hill

Preliminary

Lightweight: Drew Dober vs. Brad Riddell

Light Heavyweight: Eryk Anders vs. Darren stewart

Female Flyweight: Lauren Murphy vs. Joanne Calderwood

Featherweight: Movsar Evloev vs. Hakeem dawodu

UFC Fight Pass Billboard

Women’s Bantamweight: Pannie Kianzad vs. Alexis Davis

Lightweight: Frank Camacho vs. Matt frevola

Featherweight: Chase Hooper vs. Steven Peterson

Lightweight: Fares Ziam vs. Luigi vendramini

Heavyweight: Carlos Felipe vs. Jake collier

SCHEDULE:

USA

Main Card: 10pm EDT / 7pm PDT on ESPN +

Prelims: 8pm EDT / 5pm PDT on ESPN, ESPN + and ESPN Deportes

Early Prelims: 6pm EDT / 3pm PDT on UFC FIGHT PASS and ESPN +

LATIN AMERICA

Star Billboard

22 hours from Chile and Bolivia

23 hours from Argentina

21 hours from Peru, Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico

Preliminary Billboard

18 hours from Chile and Bolivia

19 hours from Argentina

17 hours from Peru, Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico

STADIUM:

Gila River Arena, Glendale United States

TRANSMISSION

ESPN (ALL LATIN AMERICA)

FOX SPORTS (PREMILINARY ONLY IN MEXICO)

STAR PREMIUM (STAR ​​POSTER ONLY IN MEXICO)

Show Player