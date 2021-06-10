WHERE TO SEE LIVE AND FREE, UFC 263, ISRAEL ADESANYA VS MARVIN VETTORI, POSTER, SCHEDULE, ON LINE

We tell you how, when and where to watch live for FREE, the billboard of UFC 263, Israel Adesanya vs Marvin Vettori, for the lightweight scepter, the fight will take place at the Gila River Arena, Glendale United States, this Saturday, June 12.
Everything is ready for you this weekend UFC 263 gift us an electrifying evening with two world championship fights, in the main event, the middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, will face the Italian, Marvin Vettori. While in the co-stellar the rematch between the flyweight monarch will take place, Deiveson Figueiredo, before the Mexican, Brandon Moreno.
Israel Adesanya you already know your rival well Marvin Vettori, in a contest that looks attractive due to the style of combat between the two. Although Adesanya suffered a defeat while trying to conquer the light heavyweight title against Jan Blachowicz, now he will focus on continuing his reign at middleweights. But in front of him he has a tough rival who will seek to finish him off and thereby snatch the title from him.
In the co-star fight of the night, Brandon Moreno, will seek to make history by trying to be the first Mexican to achieve the scepter of the UFC, but, in front of him he has the champion, Deiveson Figueiredo, that he will do everything to maintain his reign.
DATE:
June 12
BILLBOARD:
Stellar
For the Middleweight Title: Israel Adesanya (c) vs. Marvin vettori
For the Flyweight Title: Deiveson Figueiredo (c) vs. Brandon Moreno
Welterweight (5 rounds): Leon Edwards vs. Nate diaz
Welterweight: Demian Maia vs. Belal Muhammad
Light Heavyweight: Paul Craig vs. Jamahal hill
Preliminary
Lightweight: Drew Dober vs. Brad Riddell
Light Heavyweight: Eryk Anders vs. Darren stewart
Female Flyweight: Lauren Murphy vs. Joanne Calderwood
Featherweight: Movsar Evloev vs. Hakeem dawodu
UFC Fight Pass Billboard
Women’s Bantamweight: Pannie Kianzad vs. Alexis Davis
Lightweight: Frank Camacho vs. Matt frevola
Featherweight: Chase Hooper vs. Steven Peterson
Lightweight: Fares Ziam vs. Luigi vendramini
Heavyweight: Carlos Felipe vs. Jake collier
SCHEDULE:
USA
Main Card: 10pm EDT / 7pm PDT on ESPN +
Prelims: 8pm EDT / 5pm PDT on ESPN, ESPN + and ESPN Deportes
Early Prelims: 6pm EDT / 3pm PDT on UFC FIGHT PASS and ESPN +
LATIN AMERICA
Star Billboard
22 hours from Chile and Bolivia
23 hours from Argentina
21 hours from Peru, Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico
Preliminary Billboard
18 hours from Chile and Bolivia
19 hours from Argentina
17 hours from Peru, Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico
STADIUM:
Gila River Arena, Glendale United States
TRANSMISSION
ESPN (ALL LATIN AMERICA)
FOX SPORTS (PREMILINARY ONLY IN MEXICO)
STAR PREMIUM (STAR POSTER ONLY IN MEXICO)
