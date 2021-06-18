WHERE TO SEE LIVE AND FREE FRENCH GP, SCHEDULE, F1 SEASON 2021

We tell you how, when, schedule, where to watch live AND FREE the career of French Grand Prix, this corresponds to the 2021 F1 season, which will run in the Circuit Paul Ricard, from Friday 18 to Sunday 20 June.

The seventh round of an extensive season of 23 races in the highest category of motorsports arrives. Although the top of the championship remains the same, with Max Verstappen in the lead pursued by Lewis Hamilton, the novelty is that the Mexican “Checo” Pérez displaced Lando Norris from the third place after winning in Azerbaijan.

In this way, two Red Bulls are placed on the podium, and little by little they take off from Mercedes in the Championship between Constructors.

And of course, the fight for the first place in drivers is as passionate as that established by the following locations, because, in addition to those mentioned above, Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) and Carlos Sainz are pushing to climb positions. (Ferrari).

June 18-20, 2021

Practice 1: 4:30 hours

Practice 2: 8:00 hours

Practice 3 (Saturday): 5:00 a.m.

Race: 8:00 hours

(Central Mexico time)

Circuit of Paul Ricard, France

