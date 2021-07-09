WHERE TO SEE LIVE AND FREE, BILLBOARD, SCHEDULE, ON LINE

We tell you how, when and where to see live for FREE, the UFC 264 card, Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor 3, the fight will take place at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, this Saturday, July 9.

The UFC returns to T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, July 10 for one of the biggest fights in UFC history. Headlining the event will be the trilogy between former interim UFC lightweight champion and current division No. 1 contender Dustin Poirier and former UFC two-division champion and No. 6 lightweight Conor McGregor.

No. 6 in the men’s pound-for-pound ranking, Poirier (27-6, 1 NC, fighting from Coconut Creek, Florida) plans to repeat his performance against McGregor earlier this year at UFC 257 and leave no doubt who is the best . fighter. A member of the UFC roster for over 10 years, he has proven to be one of the best in the world with wins over former UFC champions Max Holloway (twice), Eddie Alvarez and Anthony Pettis. Poirier is now looking to retain his spot at the lightweight top and establish himself as next in line for the belt.

McGregor (22-5, fighting from Dublin, Ireland), No. 15 in the men’s pound-for-pound ranking, has his sights set on avenging his loss at UFC 257 by showing that he remains one of the best in the world. Possibly the most popular star in UFC history, he rose to fame with iconic knockouts against José Aldo, Eddie Alvarez and Chad Mendes. McGregor now aims to make a statement by offering one of his classic performances against Poirier.

DATE:

July 09, 2021

BILLBOARD:

STAR

Lightweight: Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor

Welterweight: Gilbert Burns vs Stephen Thompson

Heavyweight: Tai Tuivasa vs Greg Hardy

Women’s bantamweight: Irene Aldana vs Yana Kunitskaya

Bantamweight: Sean O’Malley vs. Kris moutinho

PRELIMINARY

Welterweight: Carlos Condit vs Max Griffin

Welterweight: Niko Price vs Michel Pereira

Featherweight: Ryan Hall vs Ilia Topuria

Middleweight: Trevin Giles vs Dricus Du Plessis

Female flyweight: Jennifer Maia vs Jessica Eye

Middleweight: Omari Akhmedov vs Brad Tavares

Flyweight: Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs Jerome Rivera

Middleweight: Hu Yaozong vs Alen Amedovski

SCHEDULE:

Preliminaries:

Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico and Peru: 5 pm

Chile: 6 pm

Argentina and Uruguay: 7 pm

Stellar:

Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico and Peru: 9 pm

Chile: 10 pm

Argentina and Uruguay: 11 pm

STADIUM:

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

TRANSMISSION

ESPN (ALL LATIN AMERICA)

FOX SPORTS (PREMILINARY ONLY IN MEXICO)

STAR PREMIUM (STAR ​​POSTER ONLY IN MEXIC0

