WHERE TO SEE LIVE AND FREE, BILLBOARD, SCHEDULE, ON LINE

We tell you how, when and where to see live for FREE, the UFC 264 card, Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor 3, the fight will take place at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, this Saturday, July 9.
The UFC returns to T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, July 10 for one of the biggest fights in UFC history. Headlining the event will be the trilogy between former interim UFC lightweight champion and current division No. 1 contender Dustin Poirier and former UFC two-division champion and No. 6 lightweight Conor McGregor.
No. 6 in the men’s pound-for-pound ranking, Poirier (27-6, 1 NC, fighting from Coconut Creek, Florida) plans to repeat his performance against McGregor earlier this year at UFC 257 and leave no doubt who is the best . fighter. A member of the UFC roster for over 10 years, he has proven to be one of the best in the world with wins over former UFC champions Max Holloway (twice), Eddie Alvarez and Anthony Pettis. Poirier is now looking to retain his spot at the lightweight top and establish himself as next in line for the belt.
McGregor (22-5, fighting from Dublin, Ireland), No. 15 in the men’s pound-for-pound ranking, has his sights set on avenging his loss at UFC 257 by showing that he remains one of the best in the world. Possibly the most popular star in UFC history, he rose to fame with iconic knockouts against José Aldo, Eddie Alvarez and Chad Mendes. McGregor now aims to make a statement by offering one of his classic performances against Poirier.
DATE:
July 09, 2021
BILLBOARD:
STAR
Lightweight: Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor
Welterweight: Gilbert Burns vs Stephen Thompson
Heavyweight: Tai Tuivasa vs Greg Hardy
Women’s bantamweight: Irene Aldana vs Yana Kunitskaya
Bantamweight: Sean O’Malley vs. Kris moutinho
PRELIMINARY
Welterweight: Carlos Condit vs Max Griffin
Welterweight: Niko Price vs Michel Pereira
Featherweight: Ryan Hall vs Ilia Topuria
Middleweight: Trevin Giles vs Dricus Du Plessis
Female flyweight: Jennifer Maia vs Jessica Eye
Middleweight: Omari Akhmedov vs Brad Tavares
Flyweight: Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs Jerome Rivera
Middleweight: Hu Yaozong vs Alen Amedovski
SCHEDULE:
Preliminaries:
Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico and Peru: 5 pm
Chile: 6 pm
Argentina and Uruguay: 7 pm
Stellar:
Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico and Peru: 9 pm
Chile: 10 pm
Argentina and Uruguay: 11 pm
STADIUM:
T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada
TRANSMISSION
ESPN (ALL LATIN AMERICA)
FOX SPORTS (PREMILINARY ONLY IN MEXICO)
STAR PREMIUM (STAR POSTER ONLY IN MEXIC0
