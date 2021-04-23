WHERE TO SEE FREE UFC 261, USMAN VS MASVIDAL, SCHEDULE, CHANNELS

Tand we tell how, when, schedule, billboard, where to watch UFC 261 live AND FREE, Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal, for the welterweight title, the undercard will take place in UFC Apex the Saturday, April 24 on Las Vegas.

PREVIOUS

Kamaru usman looking for the fourth defense of the welterweight belt. Before his second match against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261 We review five interesting points about his career.

After a long and successful career in collegiate wrestling he turned his attention to freestyle wrestling and moved to United States Olympic Training Center to look for a place in the Olympic team.

Masvidal debuted in UFC in 2013 In lightweight and after five wins and a couple of losses, he moved up the division to face Cezar Ferreira.

From the first seconds, the Brazilian closed the distance and knocked down Masvidal, who got up to propose with his striking. Ferreira insisted on the clinch until Masvidal He took advantage of the short distance to connect a powerful elbow to his opponent’s face, send it to the ground and finish it with fists.

Billboard

Main card (PPV)

Welterweight Title Fight | Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal

Fight for the Women’s Strawweight Title | Zhang Weili vs. Rosa Namajunas

Fight for the Women’s Flyweight Title | Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Andrade

Average weight | Uriah Hall vs. Chris Weidman

Light heavyweight | Anthony Smith vs. Jimmy crute

Preliminary card

Welterweight | Alex Oliveira vs. Randy brown

Welterweight | Dwight vs. Stefan sekuli

Average weight | Karl Roberson vs. Brendan allen

Featherweight | Patrick Sabatini vs. Tristan connelly

DATE:

April 24, 2021

SCHEDULE:

Preliminaries:

Mexico: 5:30 pm

Colombia, Ecuador and Peru: 6:30 pm

Argentina, Chile and Uruguay: 8:30 pm

Stellar:

Mexico: 8 pm

Colombia, Ecuador and Peru: 9 pm

Argentina, Chile and Uruguay: 11 pm

STADIUM:

UFC Apex, Las Vegas

TRANSMISSION

ESPN, Fox Sports (PRELIMINARY), Star Action (ESTELLARES), DAZN

Show Player