WHERE TO SEE FREE BOX, EMANUEL “VAQUERO” NAVARRETE VS CHRISTOPHER “PITUFO” DÍAZ, SCHEDULE, CHANNELS

We tell you how, when, schedule, billboard, where to watch live AND FREE the function of box, Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete vs Christopher “Smurf” Díaz, for the WBO featherweight title, the undercard will take place in the “Bubble” in Silver Spurs Arena ,Miami Florida, the Saturday, April 24.

Central Florida will become Puerto Rico on Saturday night when two of the island’s favorite boxers look for solid wins.

In the stellar event, before an all sold in the Silver Spurs Arena, the two-division world champion, the Mexican Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete will make the first defense of his world title WBO featherweight against the Puerto Rican challenger Christopher “Smurf” Díaz.

In the co-star, we will see Edgar “The Chosen One” Berlanga, 16-0 with 16 knockouts in the first round, putting himself to the test against veteran contender Demond Nicholson in an eight round super middleweight clash.

Billboard

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Christopher Diaz, 12 rounds, WBO Featherweight World Title

Edgar Berlanga vs. Demond Nicholson, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Josue Vargas vs. Willie Shaw, 10 rounds, Jr. welterweight

Joseph Adorno vs. Jamaine Ortiz, 8 rounds, Lightweight

Orlando Gonzalez vs. Juan Antonio Lopez, 8 rounds, Featherweight

Xander Zayas vs. Demarcus Layton, 6 rounds, Welterweight

Jeremy Adorno vs. Ramiro Martinez, 4 rounds, Jr. Featherweight

Jaycob Gomez vs. Mobley Villegas, 4 rounds, Jr. Lightweight

DATE:

April 24, 2021

SCHEDULE:

21:00 in Mexico, Colombia, Puerto Rico, Ecuador and Peru

22:00 in Chile and Venezuela

23:00 in Argentina and Uruguay

STADIUM:

Silver Spurs Arena, MIAMI, Florida

TRANSMISSION

ESPN, Combate Space

