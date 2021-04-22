WHERE TO SEE FREE BOX, EMANUEL “VAQUERO” NAVARRETE VS CHRISTOPHER “PITUFO” DÍAZ, SCHEDULE, CHANNELS

We tell you how, when, schedule, billboard, where to watch live AND FREE the function of box, Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete vs Christopher “Smurf” Díaz, for the WBO featherweight title, the undercard will take place in the “Bubble” in Silver Spurs Arena ,Miami Florida, the Saturday, April 24.
Central Florida will become Puerto Rico on Saturday night when two of the island’s favorite boxers look for solid wins.
In the stellar event, before an all sold in the Silver Spurs Arena, the two-division world champion, the Mexican Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete will make the first defense of his world title WBO featherweight against the Puerto Rican challenger Christopher “Smurf” Díaz.
In the co-star, we will see Edgar “The Chosen One” Berlanga, 16-0 with 16 knockouts in the first round, putting himself to the test against veteran contender Demond Nicholson in an eight round super middleweight clash.
Billboard
Emanuel Navarrete vs. Christopher Diaz, 12 rounds, WBO Featherweight World Title
Edgar Berlanga vs. Demond Nicholson, 8 rounds, super middleweight
Josue Vargas vs. Willie Shaw, 10 rounds, Jr. welterweight
Joseph Adorno vs. Jamaine Ortiz, 8 rounds, Lightweight
Orlando Gonzalez vs. Juan Antonio Lopez, 8 rounds, Featherweight
Xander Zayas vs. Demarcus Layton, 6 rounds, Welterweight
Jeremy Adorno vs. Ramiro Martinez, 4 rounds, Jr. Featherweight
Jaycob Gomez vs. Mobley Villegas, 4 rounds, Jr. Lightweight
DATE:
April 24, 2021
SCHEDULE:
21:00 in Mexico, Colombia, Puerto Rico, Ecuador and Peru
22:00 in Chile and Venezuela
23:00 in Argentina and Uruguay
STADIUM:
Silver Spurs Arena, MIAMI, Florida
TRANSMISSION
ESPN, Combate Space
