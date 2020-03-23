Where to pre-order the different editions of Ghost of Tsushima on PS4?

While in less than a year, the new consoles will arrive in our living rooms with the PS5 and the Xbox Scarlett. Sony still has enough to entertain PS4 players with the last two big exclusives. The Last Of Us Part II which is scheduled for May 29, 2020. And Ghost of Tsushima which will arrive on June 26, 2020.

To not get lost in the different pre-orders of this samurai game in feudal Japan, and following its new presentation at the Game Awards, here is a guide to pre-order this new Sucker Punch game.

Pre-order Ghost of Tsushima – Standard

The first edition of Ghost of Tsushima is therefore the simple edition. The latter will therefore be offered in a price range between € 49.99 and € 69.99 (depending on resellers). For that price, you will be entitled to:

Pre-order Ghost of Tsushima – Special

The second edition of Ghost of Tsushima is therefore the special edition. The latter will therefore be offered at a price of € 89.99 (according to resellers). For that price, you will be entitled to:

A copy of the gameA steelbook case, A code to obtain the mask and sword appearances of the Hero of Tsushima in play, The Lucky Charm of HachimanA technical pointThe director’s commentaryThe mini digital artbook.

Pre-order Ghost of Tsushima – Digital

The third edition of Ghost of Tsushima is the Special Digital Edition. The latter is only available for pre-order on the PlayStation Store. The game will therefore be in digital version to download and not in physical version. Offered at a price of € 79.99 this edition offers:

A digital version of the game The Hero of Tsushima appearance which will offer Jin a horse, a saddle, a mask, a sword and a set of armor. Hachiman’s Lucky Charm as well as a technical point A dynamic theme PS4 Samurai .A mini digital artbook signed Dark HorseDocumentary with director’s commentary, during which the creative team discusses the world of Ghost of Tsushima with a famous Japanese historian by comparing the game to the real events that inspired it.

Pre-order Ghost of Tsushima – Collector

The latest edition of Ghost of Tsushima is therefore the collector’s edition. The latter will therefore be offered at a price of € 189.99. This is the ultimate edition which will offer for this price:

A copy of the game A replica mask. This is the model of a mask you will wear in the game, and it is quite heavy (made of polyresin). It is not designed to be worn, but it does include an individually numbered stand to display it A sashimono (war banner) over 130 cm, as you will see in the game A very traditional furoshiki (wrapping cloth) .A steelbook caseA 48-page mini artbook signed Dark HorseAn artistic representation of the world map printed on fabric.A code for all digital content in the Digital Deluxe Edition as listed above.

Ghost of Tsushima: The last big blow of the PS4

Ghost of Tsushima is an open world game in feudal Japan in 1274 during the Kamakura era. The game is based on real historical events, while taking a few liberties. We are going to play Jin Sakai, a rônin who adopts the path of the Ghost, while he faces the Mongol invasion in Japan on the Tsushima Islands in 1274.

The game is developed by Sucker Punch teams (Sly Cooper, inFamous). The game was announced during Paris Games Week 2017 and development has been underway since 2015.

During the 2019 edition of the Game Awards, Ghost of Tsushima had the right to a new presentation in a new trailer quite sublime, offering new gameplay mechanics, new really beautiful visual effects (especially at night). At the end of the presentation, a first release date was revealed. This new exclusivity and undoubtedly the last big exclusivity of the PS4 will arrive for the summer of 2020 without further details.

