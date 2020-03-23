Where to pre-order different editions of Marvel’s Avengers?

Scheduled to be released in the spring, the next game from Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics is now scheduled for September 2020. In addition to this, Marvel’s Avengers will offer several editions to the delight of Marvel fans. From the simple edition to the special edition via the collector’s edition “Earth Mightiest”, here is a little guide to find your way around and make the best choice!

Pre-order Marvel’s Avengers – Standard

The first edition of Marvel’s Avengers is therefore the single edition. The latter will therefore be offered in a price range between € 49.99 and € 69.99 (depending on resellers). For that price, you will be entitled to:

Pre-order Marvel’s Avengers – Deluxe

The second edition of Marvel’s Avengers is therefore the Deluxe edition. The latter will therefore be offered at a price of € 89.99. For that price, you will be entitled to:

The copy of the game. 72 hours of early access! Discover the game 3 days ahead of other players 6 Obsidian identification plates The exclusive Obsidian outfit pack: Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow, Thor, Hulk, Ms. Marvel

Pre-order Marvel’s Avengers – Collector Earth’s Mightiest

The third and final edition of Marvel’s Avengers is therefore the Collector’s edition called Earth’s Mightiest. The latter will therefore be offered at a salty price of € 219.99. For that price, you will be entitled to:

The copy of the game. 72 hours of early access! Discover the game 3 days ahead of other players 6 Obsidian identification plates The Obsidian outfits exclusive pack: Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow, Thor, Hulk, Ms. Marvel A 30 cm statue of Captain America An exclusive Steelbook A Bobblehead Hulk One keychain MjolnirBlack Widow belt buckle and badge of honorary member of the Avengers of Kamala KhanA prototype armor scheme of Iron Man and a souvenir photo of the Avengers

Marvel’s Avengers: The Ultimate Game for Marvel Fans?

Announced shortly before E3 2019, Marvel’s Avengers promises to be the perfect game for all fans of the license. With the ability to control all of the Avengers haros, you’re going to have to take part in a brand new adventure to save the world. A new adventure, but with many references! Discover our first preview of the game now at E3 2019 in Los Angeles in video just above or in writing at this address.