Where to order takeout in New York and celebrate Easter Sunday



The menus are made mostly of lamb and seasonal vegetables.

It will be another Easter Sunday in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, but if what you want is to enjoy a brunch, a meal outdoors or indoors in restaurants that allow a capacity of 50%, New York City offers you a variety of options to enjoy a banquet during this Holy Week.

This year’s menus are focused on lamb and vegetable dishes that are popular during the holidays.In most restaurants you will have to order in advance and invest a little money since the options are not cheap at all.

These are some options to enjoy this Easter Sunday:

Kellari Taverna

Now that the authorities have announced the reopening of the theaters for the month of September, this restaurant located on Broadway, is preparing three different options priced at $ 55 per person They include fried calamari a la marinera, zucchini keffes with feta cheese and chicken soup with olives and lemon, while the lamb will be served with a rosemary red wine sauce with parsnip puree. It also includes a plate of chicken lavraki and fusilli with seasonal vegetables and red sauce if you forget the traditional dessert of baklava, artisan goat’s milk ice cream or yogurt cake.

VIA VAI

This restaurant offers a four-course menu priced at $ 75. The meal includes a foie gras encrusted with dried figs, pistachios, orange powder and red onion marmalade. The lamb is served with asparagus and black truffle sauce and chops with an almond crust, Arabian broccoli and sweet garlic sauce..

Citarella

Citarella’s upscale grocery store offers a special lamb dish for 4-8 people. Prices start at $ 219 And they include baked clams, pizza, stuffed artichokes, stuffed mushrooms, sauteed green beans, roasted carrots, mashed potatoes, cheesecake, and cannoli sauce.

Concord Hill

This restaurant has prepared a kit to prepare a brunch at home. The package includes baked bagels, smoked salmon, mixed vegetable salad, ground and ready-made coffee, cream cheese, and apple jelly.

The restaurant also offers a package for you to make your own cocktail of drinks ranging from $ 22 to $ 45 dollars.

Socarrat Paella Bar Nolita

If you like Spanish food you can order some tapas as well as some fresh cod fritters. The lamb paella it will also be available with traditional seafood.

For dessert, the Spanish restaurant is offering the option of vanilla ice cream or churros in hot chocolate sauce.

