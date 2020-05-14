Related news

The US Federal Reserve (Fed) includes from this week the Corporate debt ETFs in your purchasing program. The monetary institution launches arsenal against the coronavirus and many investors want get within range. Here are the vehicles that experts recommend for this.

In the Fed’s sights are ETFs specializing in investment grade corporate debt issues or newcomers to the ‘junk bond’ category. The latter are those that go from a ‘BBB’ rating to a ’BB’. They are more and more and in financial jargon they are known as ca fallen angels ’. However, the experts consulted by Invertia recommend not to pursue these candidate cuts, but to choose another strategy.

Nor is it about try to guess which will be the first ETFs to receive the buying ammunition from the New York Fed, who is in charge of this program. Instead, the advice is to identify the funds – listed or not – that have a greater number of issues in their portfolio that may attract the appetite of the monetary institution within the standards that it has set itself.

With a view to the comeback

In this case, even if the chosen vehicle does not receive a direct investment from the Federal Reserve, it does will have benefited from your purchasing arsenal. The greater the demand for these issues, the higher the listing price and, therefore, the greater the accumulated return in the portfolio and the ease of selling more comfortably if necessary.

To this basic approach, the financial advisor José María Luna add another tip. The partner of Luna Sevilla Asesores Financieros warns that, “in addition to always going down the lane that central banks are in, when seeking positions in fixed income you have to think about the recovery phase“

In this sense, he points out that in addition to the liquidity of the issue, the solvency of the companies must be assessed, something that will certainly not be overlooked at the headquarters of the Fed.

This point is especially relevant considering that the economic comeback “It may take longer than the fourth quarter of the year”, period that the market seems to be discounted at present. For the moment, the very president of the Fed, Jerome Powell, has acknowledged this Wednesday that the recovery could take “more months than we would like.”

Not only quoted

Luna’s favorite listed funds to get within range of the purchases of the monetary institution without forgetting the precautions already mentioned are the Amundi Index Barclays US Corp BBB 1-5 UCITS ETF and the iShares Corp Bond UCITS ETF. Both are focused on investment grade issues at the levels closest to ‘high yield’, which seem to enjoy the preference of the purchase programs of the US central bank.

With the aim of also benefiting from the rebound in prices that the arrival of the ‘fallen angels’ could bring to the ‘garbage’ category thanks to the support of Powell, Luna Sevilla’s advisor chooses two funds that have the margin to include in their portfolio a significant part of these roles. Its about Nordea 1 US Corporate Bond and the Invesco Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond.

Replicating indices

From the manager Lyxor, the ETF firm of the French group Société Générale, its managers point to two funds listed as the most suitable to take advantage of the strategy opened by the Fed’s latest weapon.

The first of them is him Lyxor BofAML $ High Yield Bond UCITS ETF, which replicates the Bank of America US High Yield Constrained index, whose portfolio is made up of 55% of bonds with a ‘BB’ rating, the first step in the ‘trash’. The second is Lyxor iBoxx EUR Liquid High Yield BB UCITS ETF, which is made up of 95% ‘BB’ bonds.

With this same approach, from VDOS they aim at Capital Group US Corporate Bond Fund (Lux) EUR as one of those that offers a higher annualized return in the last three years. In addition, the vehicle has five quality stars in the scale of the consultant, the maximum possible, and it can be entered with a minimum investment of less than 6,000 euros.

These are common characteristics also for the NN (L) US Credit Cap and the UBS (Lux) Bond Sicav – USD Corporates. Both these two and the previous one enjoy an annualized average return of around 20%.

Attention to solvency

Although the rain of ca fallen angels ’promises to increase in the coming months, Powell does not stop gain force in the face of a crisis for which it is still difficult to see an end. “We will continue to use our tools to the fullest until the crisis has passed and the economic recovery is underway,” he assured in his last public appearance.

With the extra security it offers invest in a fund with diversified positions instead of betting on a single issue, the strategy seems to be served. It remains to be seen how many tickets the Fed prints and how it is finally distributing its purchases to reach all corners of the world’s largest economy. In the meantime, retain the selective criteria and monitor solvency issuing companies becomes the best weapon of prudence for the investor.

