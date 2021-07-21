Where to get the best GIFs for WhatsApp | Technology

At first, WhatsApp gave you the opportunity to express certain feelings or positions through emoticons, and then let us use GIFs, something that seeks the same purpose but that, thanks to its movement, makes the emoticons lag behind compared to this system, much more effective when it comes to expressing what we want.

WhatsApp we can use the GIFs of the GIPHY platform, which is already a great image base.

Some of the files they have on this website have been integrated, so that we can work with them quickly and without having to leave the app.

We can also use files of this type that we have downloaded from the network to send them to friends and family, so it is very convenient to know websites where we can download them, something that we are going to tell you right now.

Best GIF Websites:

GIPHY

The same platform that gives GIFs to WhatsApp, has its own website where there are many more files of this type waiting for us to download them and start sending them to our contacts.

It is a website with a really wide catalog in which you will find practically all the GIFs you want instantly, in addition to having them divided by categories, something that helps a lot, and with a powerful search engine where nothing can escape you.

But not everything stops there, since it also allows us create our own animated files using YouTube or Vimeo videos so that, from them, we can create these animated images.

Another good aspect of GIPHY is that, in addition to having the web version, they have also made a version available to us so that we can use it on Android and another on iOS, in case we don’t want to have to enter the web.

If we we register in GIPHY all our movements will be kept in memory, being able to save those that we have already used, those created and even those that are our favorites.

Google images

We can also use the image search part that Google has to find this type of animated files and spread over the web.

All we have to do is dial Images, click on Tools and within Kind we choose GIF. Next, we write what we want to search, so that in a few moments we will have a lot of results at our disposal, ready to download.

To download them we must perform the same task as at the time we save photos on our computer, that is, we press the right button on the image and then select Save Image As.

This is a great way to find a good number of GIFs of exactly what we are looking for.

Tenor

Tenor is a website where we are going to find many different GIFs, of different themes, which we can send by a lot of means such as Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and, of course, by WhatsApp.

In addition, we have them distributed by different categories and it has a search engine where it finds everything that we put in it with great ease. There will always be a GIF for whatever we want, no matter how strange it may seem.

It has a section of Popular GIFs That is very good, since we will see the animated files that have been used the most and we can use that to download or send one.

Gifss

One of the best capabilities that Gifss has is number of categories that offers. It has it distributed by Water, Food, Animals, Babies, Comics, Sports, Disney, Space, Flowers, Home, Computers, Plants, Terror or Videogames among many other options.

The design of the web is not that it is too modern and it may remind us of another era, but the truth is that we have many GIFs to choose from the one we like the most.

Above it has a forum where we can talk with different users who are passionate about this same type of animated images.

The design of the web is somewhat chaotic, we can use the part What’s new?, to see the latest that they have added to their catalog.

GIFBin

On this website what we are going to find are GIFs from other users sharing their creations, just like we can also upload ours. Above all, you can find original animated images, without being the ones that everyone has.

GIFBin’s design is not really spectacular, but enough to have everything at hand. We will have at our disposal a seeker very efficient, but we can also search for the GIFs that interest us through tags, a way to categorize files.

We will have a TOP of the tags most used, a GIF of the day that we can vary and, every time we see some files, a section will appear where it indicates others that are similar to the one we are seeing.

Gfycat

The design of the web is much more modern than others that we have seen previously, and the distribution is also very well achieved with sections such as Trending, Popular, or Explore.

We have a highly efficient search engine in which we can find everything we are looking for, having at our disposal a wide catalog of GIFs. Although we can not only find animated images, but they also have memes or short videos.

In Gfycat we can also use GIFs other users have created, to be able to incorporate into your database those that are creation our and that you want to share. It is an ideal way to have original GIFs and different from what you usually see.

With all these websites we will be able to have all the GIFs we want to be able to send by WhatsApp and any messaging application or another in which we can also use this type of animated files.