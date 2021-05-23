Where to buy the Nintendo Switch at the best price in Spain | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Nintendo Switch is one of Amazon’s best-selling video game consoles and is still one of the most desired in the world. Here you can find which stores sell them.

Nintendo has always managed to create the best portable game consoles and with Nintendo switch They completely reinvented the portable console format that you can also connect to your TV. Later, with the launch of the Nintendo Switch, they confirmed that the portable format has a long life ahead of it.

Although Nintendo Switch was released in 2017 it still remains one of the best-selling consoles in the world, even with the arrival of the next generation consoles from Sony and Microsoft.

Join this Telegram channel to receive the best offers on food, supermarkets and home products on your mobile in real time.

As strange as it may seem, this console ended up missing during confinement, increasing the price of the little stock that remained. Due to the lack of units there are people who managed to recreate a Switch by buying parts separately.

In case you were wondering where to buy a Nintendo Switch at the best price and as soon as possible, these stores have stock and have fast shipping.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

Nintendo Switch deals on Amazon

Nintendo Switch neon for 329 euros on Amazon

Amazon has stock of Nintendo Switch, although it usually varies depending on the time of year. For example, in summer with the arrival of the holidays they usually have them listed, although they mark “out of stock” at a lower price.

Right now you can get one Nintendo Switch neon for 329 euros. This is the latest version with improved battery and with the Joy-Con in blue and red. The version is also available for 329 euros totally in dark gray.

You can also get the limited edition of Monster Hunter Rise, the special version of Animal Crossing or with the colors of Mario.

For fans of Switch lite with 5.5-inch screen, it is now available to buy for 198 euros in blue, yellow, turquoise, coral and gray.

As for the special versions of Nintendo Switch Lite you can have for 239 euros in coral or turquoise with Animal Crossing New Horizons and 3 months of Nintendo Shop Online.

Nintendo Switch on sale at PcComponentes

Nintendo Switch neon for 415 euros in PcComponentes

The computer store PcComponents It also has several versions of Nintendo Switch available. The standard version with the neon blue and red Joy-Con sells for 415 euros.

Among the special and limited versions there is stock of the edition Monster hunter rise for 490 euros just like the version Mario for 559 euros. They even have a version available with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for 480 euros.

For those looking for a Nintendo Switch Lite In different colors, in PcComponentes they have available for 194 euros in yellow, coral and gray with totally free shipping. In the blue version it is available for 204 euros and in turquoise for 218 euros

Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite deals at FNAC

Nintendo Switch neon for 329 euros at FNAC

For those who want to buy a Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite at FNAC, a store that usually always has stock to buy online with home delivery or collection at one of its stores, these are your options.

The standard neon version costs 329 euros. If you want it totally gray it costs 329 euros, just like the version Mario for 329 euros, although it is on request. The version Monster hunter rise It goes on to cost 399 euros.

If you want to buy a Nintendo Switch Lite with a 5.5-inch screen and without the option of connecting it to a TV, it costs 199 euros in blue, yellow, turquoise, gray and coral.

As for the special versions it gets more interesting. The special and limited edition Zacian and Zamazenta still available for 439 euros. The version with Animal Crossing.

Nintendo Switch availability on Media Markt

Nintendo Switch Monster Hunter edition for 389 euros at Media Markt

In Media Markt they also have stock of these consoles, in their two variants, although it is true that right now there are no standard versions.

But you can find the Monster Hunter special edition for 389 euros while waiting for the standard neon or gray version to arrive.

If what you prefer is lightness and size, Nintendo Switch Lite has 4 colors, all for 219 euros: gray, yellow, turquoise and coral.

Nintendo Switch deals on eBay Spain

In eBay Spain they have stores that sell via their marketplace and that have all the guarantees when you find a new product with a European guarantee that covers the 2 years of use. In addition, the prices are usually quite competitive.

Right now you can find a Nintendo Switch neon for 314 euros in TheShopGamer, a store that has been selling products for a long time and that we have featured in ComputerHoy.com offers on more than one occasion. Shipping is free and delivered from Spain.

Nintendo Switch Lite in its special edition with Animal Crossing New Horizons costs 239 euros in the same store.

The classic versions come at different prices. For example in blue it costs 205 euros, but in gray gray, yellow and coral it costs 198 euros.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.