Where to buy SafeMoon: The best platforms to trade SAFEMOON ‘stocks’

SafeMoon is a new cryptocurrency that is generating a lot of buzz in recent days. SafeMoon is a decentralized financial startup that addresses problems present in other major cryptocurrencies. Perhaps most notably, SafeMoon imposes a 10% fee on sellers, half of which is assigned to existing token holders.

Since SafeMoon is a new cryptocurrency that was launched in March 2021, it is not yet close to the popularity level of other altcoins. But due to the dizzying price of the coin and the current value of less than a penny, many investors are starting to take notice and buy SafeMoon.

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

Buying SafeMoon is not as convenient as buying other popular cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin, but investors still have a few options available.

If you’d like more information on how to invest in SafeMoon before you buy, be sure to check out our guide on how to buy SafeMoon. It contains introductory information and a clear step-by-step guide to help you invest in SafeMoon stocks.

How and where to buy SafeMoon right now

Before delving into how and where to buy Safemoon “stocks”, it is important to note that Safemoon is not a real stock. Like Bitcoin and Ethereum, SafeMoon is a cryptocurrency that appears to be grouped into the wrong asset class.

If you are looking to buy SafeMoon, it is not as straightforward as logging into your preferred broker of choice and placing an order for the cryptocurrency. This is mainly due to SafeMoon’s young age.

SafeMoon plans to launch its own SafeMoon Exchange, but its fundraising goal of securing $ 1 million is still below its goals.

For now, our financial experts have identified three ways that investors can safely buy SafeMoon. But our team of experts confirmed that the option to buy SafeMoon on two leading brokers will be added soon.

Capital.com

Among the few brokers that offer the ability to buy SafeMoon, Capital.com is the most established. We love Capital.com’s easy-to-use interface and our team of experts crowns Capital.com as the go-to platform for all cryptocurrency investments. The ability to purchase SafeMoon has not been added to Capital.com, but we expect this to change very soon. If you want to buy SafeMoon quickly and easily, get started by clicking the link below.

Register here>

Paybis

Paybis is accessible to crypto investors around the world, so using Paybis to invest in SafeMoon is a safe option. Paybis is best known for its low fees and its ability to pay in your local currency. Buying SafeMoon on Paybis will be a great option as soon as the feature is added in the very near future. If you want to buy SafeMoon on Paybis, get started by clicking the link below.

Register here>

PancakeSwap

The final broker that allows investors to buy and sell SafeMoon is PancakeSwap. This option can be a bit tricky as it requires an investor to first buy BinanceCoin on the PancakeSwap broker and then trade it for SafeMoon.

What is SafeMoon?

SafeMoon is technically classified as a decentralized financial token or DeFi token. SafeMoon is built on the premise of rewarding investors who buy SafeMoon and keep it. On the opposite side of trading, SafeMoon sellers are charged a 10% fee and half of the profits are assigned to buyers.

SafeMoon has ambitious goals in the cryptocurrency universe, including establishing a trading pair with Dogecoin, developing an NFT exchange, launching its own exchange, among others.

Part of the appeal of investing in SafeMoon probably lies in its name and its association with the popular catchphrase used by Dogecoin believers: “Dogecoin to the moon.”

Will SafeMoon increase in value?

SafeMoon has seen its price rise in recent days, but there is no guarantee that its momentum will continue. As a very new cryptocurrency, it has to compete with bitcoin, Dogecoin, and many others for investors’ attention.

It is too early to begin a fundamental analysis on whether or not to invest in SafeMoon, as it is only a few weeks old. Value investors can look at SafeMoon’s current price of a fraction of a cent and conclude that it has nowhere to go but up. But this line of thinking is never a guarantee.