Where to buy Ethereum: The best platforms to invest in ETH

Dogecoin was not the only cryptocurrency to hit a record price today. Ethereum, the second most valuable cryptocurrency by market capitalization, rose to a record price of more than $ 3,300. With this latest historic moment, the crypto sector seems to be going from strength to strength.

We have been paying close attention to the reaction online, and have noticed that in the last 24 hours, some of the most frequently asked questions on social media have been ‘where to buy Ethereum’, what are the best places to buy Ethereum, ‘where can I invest in Ethereum ‘and’ where to invest in Ethereum ‘.

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

So in light of these popular questions, and to save you some time, we’ve listed the top three places to buy Ethereum on this page. Just scroll down to read our list and invest in ETH now.

How and where to buy ETH today

When choosing a platform to buy Ether or any other cryptocurrency, there are several important metrics that you should focus on. These are the reliability of the platform, the fees charged to users, and the ease of use of the online interface.

Our team of financial analysts have spent an extensive period of time testing many different platforms; They have decided on the following three as the main platforms to invest in Ethereum.

1.) Plus500

As one of the world’s leading CFD brokers, Plus500 is a good place to buy ETH. The platform has a strong track record for reliability, charges minimal fees, and has a clear interface that is easy to use. If you want to invest in Ether quickly and easily, sign up today.

Register here>

2.) eToro

If you are looking for confidence when investing in Ethereum, using one of the main brokers in Europe is a good choice. Etoro has been in the game for years, and with innovative features like CopyTrader ™, it is not hard to see why this is one of the best platforms to buy Ethereum.

Register here>

3.) Skilling

Skilling offers a refreshing alternative to the myriad of trading platforms that are available today. With powerful analytical tools and unique features, it is one of our top 3 platforms for investing in Ethereum.

Register here>

If none of these platforms is what you are looking for and you still want to buy ETH, check out our reviews page to find numerous alternatives, from brokers to exchanges.

Also, if you are looking for an introduction to investing in Ethereum, we have written a detailed guide to get you started. Also, if you want to know more about buying cryptocurrencies in general, we have a page for that.

What is Ethereum?

Ethereum, also known as Ether or ETH, is one of the most popular and significant cryptocurrencies. The project uses something called blockchain technology to function as a monetary system with no bank or other central authority presiding over it. Because of this, cryptocurrencies like ETH are seen by many as the future of finance, and the price of Ethereum has risen as a consequence.

Popularly used by developers, the Ethereum blockchain is home to a host of applications, and its ultimate goal is to transform the way applications work on the internet today, with use cases that extend far beyond the financial sector.

It was launched in 2015 under the leadership of its founder, Vitalik Buterin, and in its six-year useful life, it has quickly become one of the most important and fast-growing assets on the market.

Will Ethereum go up in price?

ETH has already risen dramatically from its humble beginnings and shows no signs of slowing down. Some believe there is a lot of growth at stake and that investing in Ether is a smart long-term financial decision. So it might be a good time to invest in ETH while it is performing so well.

The fundamental value of Ethereum is clear, and as the cryptocurrency craze continues to advance, tokens like Bitcoin and Ethereum appear destined for even greater success.

If you want to invest in ETH, be sure to do the necessary research to make sure your investment is the right one.

Social networks react

A year ago BTC was at $ 5k.

Now ETH is at $ 3k. What if … – Alex Svanevik 🧭 (@ASvanevik) May 3, 2021

While I hold no ETH, congratulations to all those who do. Volatility can be torturous and there is no better feeling than when an asset you believe in hits a new all-time high. Enjoy it 🙂 – Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) May 3, 2021

I remember buying my first $ eth for $ 173 / coin… almost everyone I knew told me it was a scam 😆🖕✨ shoutout to my degen gambler dad for always telling me to bet more pic.twitter.com/nKrtGngzq5 – REA (@Moon_Guurl) May 3, 2021

For the latest information on Ether and other similar cryptocurrencies, check out our crypto news to stay informed.