Where to buy Ethereum (ETH) as it continues to hit new ATHs

Ethereum has seen its price rise by 99% in the last 30 days

What is Ethereum?

Ethereum is a global open source platform for decentralized applications. Supports smart contracts in which developers can write code to program decentralized applications. Examples of decentralized applications (dapps) that are based on Ethereum include ERC-20 tokens, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), decentralized financial applications, lending protocol, and decentralized exchanges.

Ethereum has performed very strongly this year, outperforming even mighty Bitcoin as it hit its highest level today of $ 4,324. To put this in perspective, the price of Ethereum has risen 99% in the last 30 days. Just five years ago it was worth $ 0.43, so buying the coin back then would have been a fantastic buying opportunity for Ethereum.

Reuters suggests that the rally could be driven by fundamentals, with increased institutional interest and the broader proliferation of decentralized finance (DeFi) applications within the Ethereum ecosystem.

Ethereum describes itself as the world’s programmable blockchain. It was released in 2015 by its creator Vitalik Buterin with an initial supply of 72 million coins. The coin itself is called Ether, and Ethereum refers to the project as a whole.

Where can I buy Ethereum?

eToro

By registering with eToro, traders can buy, sell and trade Ethereum using the large number of trading resources on the platform and copy the trading platform to follow Ethereum traders. eToro also offers many stocks, shares, and other cryptocurrencies, so it’s good to sign up if you’re thinking of starting your trading journey and looking for a place to start.

Register here

CoinKong

To buy cryptocurrencies on Coin Kong, users will need to register for their account verification. Coin King connects clients with the most premium brokers available in their countries and automatically lists those that offer the lowest commission offers on the market. Coin King offers all the major cryptocurrencies from Bitcoin to Ethereum, as well as hundreds of altcoins and the newest ICOs. It is the preferred option for traders looking to grow their portfolios with access to the best currencies on the market. Please note that this platform is only available to non-US customers.

Register here

How is Ethereum different from Bitcoin?

Ethereum has some similarities to Bitcoin, such as that both are proof of work rewards and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. What makes them different is that Ethereum blocks are validated approximately every 12 seconds, whereas with Bitcoin it is every ten minutes. Furthermore, Bitcoin has a fixed supply of 21 million coins, while Ethereum has no supply cap.

https://coinjournal.net/news/where-to-buy-ethereum-eth-as-it-continues-hitting-new-aths/